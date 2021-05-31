Fortnite: How to visit the NBA Creative Hub in Season 6

The crossover between Fortnite and the NBA in Chapter 2 Season 6 pulled basketball fans into the battle royale universe. Players can obtain skins from all 30 teams in the NBA and also participate in unique quests that come with the event.

A challenge that rose out of Fortnite's basketball inclusion is to visit the NBA Creative Hub. Some players may find this confusing if they've never entered the creative screen before, so here's how to complete this challenge.

Details of Fortnite's NBA Creative Hub

Image via Epic Games

To get to the area pictured above, navigate to the Creative section through the menu while in-game. A big display of NBA associated action pops up that shows where to select the Creative Hub.

Recently, a bug has sprung up that prevents players from accessing this part of the game. Fortnite has acknowledged the issue and has already released a fix, so the challenge should be able to be completed.

The issue with the NBA Challenges in Creative mode has been resolved. pic.twitter.com/HCXzZHImYO — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 25, 2021

Upon traveling to the NBA Creative Hub Screen, players receive 50,000 experience and the challenge is completed. It's a quick and easy way to rack up experience and reveals a new section of the game that contains several cool features.

A new mode called Court Crashers in Fortnite offers a new style of play where players fly through different hoops to score points and can be found in the Hub. Another challenge given out with the NBA crossover can be completed by playing a game of Court Crashers.

Image via Epic Games

Collecting coins in Court Crashers is an additional challenge players can complete, knocking out two birds with one stone if done in one match. Join in on a match and find the coins. That's all it takes.

Fortnite's involvement with the NBA has given players a lot to explore with these new challenges and events. Completing them all is worth the effort spent and adds a new layer to the game.