Fortnite Icarus Race: Map code, how to play, and more

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has introduced elements from Greek mythology, including the new Greek Olympian Powers, which the community has welcomed with open arms. Now, it seems like the echoes of Greek Mythology are spreading to the Creative side of Fortnite, too, with a recent map called Icarus Race utilizing the new Wings of Icarus item to create a simple yet fun and rewarding experience.

The Icarus Race map, created by X user @Dodoforlife2, integrates the Wings of Icarus item and allows players to fly in a path to collect coins and race against time. This article will break down how players can find the Icarus Race map and how they can get the most out of the Greek Mythology-themed items in the game.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Icarus Race map

Map code

Players can easily reach the new Icarus Race map from the in-game menu. All you have to do is navigate to the search icon in the top left corner of the in-game lobby. Here, you will be prompted to put in the Icarus Race map code: 5829-2066-6318.

Once you have entered the map code, you must hit "Confirm". This will change your game mode to the Icarus Race Creative Map. You can now ready up and load into the mode solo or with friends, allowing you to play the Creative Map freely or competitively.

How to play

Once you have launched the Icarus Race Creative Map, you will be taken to the starting point of the race course and prompted to fly in a predetermined path while collecting Fortnite coins. When you collect a coin, the mode spawns you in the area with the next coin you need to collect. Players get taken across a vast valley of mountains and hills, all while using the swift movement mechanics of the Wings of Icarus.

Since this is a Creative Map, Wings of Icarus has unlimited ammo and lets players fully explore the speed and movement capabilities of the Wings, especially the powerful boosts.

It is important to note that with each coin you collect, you get granted in-game XP to progress through the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass, allowing you to enjoy the vast landscapes while progressing through the tiers.

With the launch of the Icarus Race Map, the Fortnite community appears to be going all out for using Greek Mythology-themed items to create new and fun experiences in the Creative mode.

