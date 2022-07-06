Fortnite Indiana Jones Challenges: How to find the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines

Indiana Jones landed in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 battle pass alongside Darth Vader. He was supposed to be the secret skin for this season but was leaked prior to its reveal, much like Cube Queen, Superman, The Foundation, and The Prowler.

Each of those skins, Indiana Jones included, has had challenges associated with it. For Indiana Jones, all 10 challenges have something related to them.

One such challenge is to find the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines. This challenge is on the second page, which means that loopers have to complete the first four before unlocking that set.

Fortnite challenges: The secret door in Shuffled Shrines

This challenge is one of the more challenging ones because it doesn't have a straightforward path for Fortnite players.

To get past the secret door, players will have to explore the temple, which is now called Shuffled Shrines, thanks to the Reality Tree. There, they will see four symbols in various spots. These symbols are different for every player every time.

The first location is the easiest to find. There is an overhang where three slurp barrels can be found to the right. Players can find the first symbol underneath that. The second symbol can be found inside the tunnel shown in the image below.

Tunnel for the second symbol (Image via Neon Slice on YouTube)

For the third symbol, players need to go up the stairs past the reboot van in the middle of the landmark. At the top of the landmark, approximately at the curve of the Reality Tree symbol on the mini map, there is a red tent that will have the third symbol.

Behind that red tent, there is a wooden area. There, underneath the wooden bridge, players will see their fourth symbol. Players need to remember the order.

After this, players need to leave that area and go back to the right. There should be some wooden planks in a stone structure. Underneath the lowest wooden plank, there are stones with symbols.

The code (Image via Neon Slice on YouTube)

Fortnite players need only turn the symbols to match the order in which they previously saw the symbols. It is important to go to the symbols in the order above as that will be the order from left to right in this room.

After this, the door will open and players can run through it, but they need to be aware of the dart traps that can kill them.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Indiana Jones challenges are LIVE! The Indiana Jones challenges are LIVE! https://t.co/0fSd8WWJia

The rest of the Fortnite Indiana Jones challenges and their rewards are:

Search 4 chests at Shifty Shafts-Banner Icon

Deal 500 damage to opponents while riding in or standing on a vehicle-Rogue Archaeology Wrap

Use the Grapple Glove to swing off trees 10 times- Raider's Relics Pickaxe

Collect the Durrburger Relic from The Temple and The Ruins in a single match- Expedition Bag Back Bling

Complete all 4 Indiana Jones Quests- Indiana Jones outfit

The second set of challenges and their rewards are as follows:

Find the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines- Indy's Dustoff Emote

Stash an item of Mythic or Exotic rarity in a tent- Indy's Escape Spray

Make Runway Boulders roll for 100 meters in a single match- Doctor Jones Emoticon

Deal 750 damage to opponents with a pistol-First Misadventure Loading Screen

Finish Top 5 in a match-Emergency Raft

Complete all 10 Indiana Jones challenges- Indiana Jones style

These Fortnite challenges are officially live in the game right now.

