Fortnite insider leaks Doctor Strange skin arriving in Chapter 3 Season 2

When it comes to content creators in Fortnite, Tabor Hill is one of the biggest there is. After hinting at 'Flipside' towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, he's now teasing the possibility of having Doctor Strange in Fortnite.

In his most recent video, he talks about the leaked Battle Bus image for Chapter 3 Season 2 and he mentions the word strange a few times. Here's what he says:

First instance - 1:28

"So that's the first thing to point out. The sky looks a bit 'strange' compared to the Season 1 Chapter 3 image."

Second instance - 1:45

"There's more to this image than meets the eye. It may look 'strange' yes, but there's more to it. So like I said, we're just a few days away (from the new season) and normally around this time we get a lot of teasers and hints from the official Fortnite Twitter account. I think it's very 'strange' that we are yet to receive any."

Readers can watch the entire video here:

Is Doctor Strange really coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Given the wording and repetitive statements in the video, the emphasis on the word 'strange' is not random. While this may not be enough to convince naysayers and doubters, prominent leaker ShiinaBR backed up the claim on Twitter as well.

According to the leaker, they received information about the Marvel collaboration a few weeks ago. However, it's still unknown where the skin will feature. While many claim the skin may be part of the Battle Pass, that's not likely to happen.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Sources told me weeks ago that Doctor Strange will be the next Marvel collab. Earlier today,



Season 2 is gonna be amazing, everyone. BREAKING: DOCTOR STRANGE IS COMING TO FORTNITESources told me weeks ago that Doctor Strange will be the next Marvel collab. Earlier today, @TaborTimeYT started to tease something by using the word "Strange" very often.Season 2 is gonna be amazing, everyone. BREAKING: DOCTOR STRANGE IS COMING TO FORTNITESources told me weeks ago that Doctor Strange will be the next Marvel collab. Earlier today, @TaborTimeYT started to tease something by using the word "Strange" very often.Season 2 is gonna be amazing, everyone. https://t.co/H1bK6bvqPs

Given that the developers add skins to Fortnite either a week or a few days before the movie/television show airs, it does not line up with the new season. For instance, the Spider-Man collaboration occurred 11 days before Spider-Man: No Way Home aired on December 16, 2021.

Since the Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 2 will go live sometime around March 21, 2022, Doctor Strange is unlikely to be added in as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release on May 6.

However, on the flipside of things, Doctor Strange may very well feature as the secret skin for Chapter 3 Season 2. Nevertheless, it's too soon to say for certain.

What cosmetics can Loopers expect from the Doctor Strange collaboration?

ElRudy @ElRudyGeek

Existe rumores de la colaboración de una Skin y diversos accesorios en el juego #DoctorStrange ¡Fortnite X #DoctorStrange Existe rumores de la colaboración de una Skin y diversos accesorios en el juego #Fortnite tematizados por el estreno de ¡Fortnite X #DoctorStrange! 🚨Existe rumores de la colaboración de una Skin y diversos accesorios en el juego #Fortnite tematizados por el estreno de #DoctorStrange https://t.co/JrINecBABb

For starters, Doctor Strange and his alternative version from a different reality, Strange Supreme, are the likely candidates for skins. Additionally, Defender Strange may also feature as a style.

Aside from skins, there will likely be a plethora of cosmetic options as well. Starting with The Cloak of Levitation, Eye of Agamotto, and perhaps even a portal-opening emote. When it comes to Fortnite, imagination is the limit.

