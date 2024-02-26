Fortnite Interstellar Bass Emote wrongly listed as Festival Jam Track, results in hilarious animations

Fortnite has no shortage of unexpected, humorous moments that are derived from gameplay moments or simple elements of the Item Shop. Such is the case with the newly released Interstellar Bass emote inspired by dance moves and music from Kyle Gordon. However, it appears a slight error from Epic Games has led to the Interstellar Bass Emote being categorized as a Festival Jam Track.

This harmless error has resulted in a bunch of jokes and funny moments shared by the community, with players expressing their opinions on the mistake and their desire to see it as an in-game feature down the road.

Fortnite community reacts to the Interstellar Bass Jam Track error

Since the key and tempo from Festival Jam Tracks in Fortnite can be customized and changed, the latest Interstellar Base Emote has led to some hilarious hijinks. In a recent X post, they showcased how the Interstellar Bass emote can result in side-splitting animation when its elements are altered.

Wearing the Meow Skulls skin, the player initiated the emote that was mistakenly classified as a Jam Track and started tweaking the settings. Initially, they showcased how slowing the tempo down for the emote results in a slow-motion walk, akin to something out of an intense motivational scene from a movie.

However, the player then decided to amp things up, increasing the tempo of the emote.

This, in turn, resulted in the character performing the Interstellar Bass emote rapidly, almost seeming like the dance sequence associated with the emote was fast-forwarded. Since the Interstellar Bass Emote is a traversal emote, the player was able to walk around while performing the emote at the slowest and fastest speeds possible.

This added to the bizarre yet humorous nature of the in-game error, as the character seemed to be dancing while moving around. The Fortnite community was understandably left in splits when this minute error was brought to light, with players indulging in the fun themselves and exploring the humorous possibilities of the Interstellar Bass emote.

This also started a discussion among players, with members of the Fortnite community expressing their desire to see other emotes receive this "feature" too. Allowing players to customize their in-game emotes could not only provide an unparalleled level of customization but also birth humorous moments like the one captured in the X post.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

As players continue to explore the humorous Interstellar Bass Emote error by Epic Games, it proves how Fortnite can birth side-splitting moments in the most unexpected ways possible.

