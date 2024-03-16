Fortnite Invincible Universe Doc Seismic Attacks: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Robert Kirkman's Skybound Games have released their brand new Creative map titled Fortnite Invincible Universe Doc Seismic Attacks, a PvE game mode that sees players embodying the spirit of a superhero to take down Doc Seismic. The game mode features iconic characters from Invincible, the hit streaming series from Amazon Prime, leading the charge against Doc Seismic's attack on the city.

Fortnite Invincible Universe Doc Seismic Attacks allows players to join a team of up to 6 players to fight through various waves of enemies and obstacles to get to the Doc Seismic Boss Fight. The game mode is designed as a custom raid, as seen in other PvE games like Destiny, and has been built entirely in Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) by Skybound Games.

This article will explain how you can find the Fortnite Invincible Universe Doc Seismic Attacks game mode and fight alongside Invincible and Atom Eve to take on one of the most well-known villains from the show.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Invincible Universe Doc Seismic Attacks map

UEFN map code

You can easily find the Fortnite Invincible Universe Doc Seismic Attacks map from the in-game menu. Go to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby. Here, you will be prompted to put in the Doc Seismic Attacks map code 3557-7311-4157.

Once you enter the UEFN map code, hit "Confirm." Doing so will change your current game mode to the Doc Seismic Attacks Creative map. You can queue into the game mode solo or with up to 5 other players and take on Doc Seismic and his attacks on the city.

How to play

Once you have launched the game mode, players will be transported to the starting point of the map, and they can gear up with whatever they find to start their battle. Players will be faced with many different obstacles, such as zombies and cube monsters, destructible environments, and much more.

They can band together to navigate these challenges, and they will constantly be assisted by Invincible and Atom Eve. Once players have checked all the boxes required, whether it be eliminating a certain number of enemies or collecting specific resources, they will be pitted against Doc Seismic himself.

With help from Invincible and Atom Eve, as well as the weapons in their inventory, players can battle and defeat Doc Seismic to complete the raid and make the most out of the Fortnite Invincible Universe Doc Seismic Attacks map.

