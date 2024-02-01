Fortnite issues new statement on the state of Discovery

Epic Games has finally responded to the Fortnite community's backlash against the state of Discovery. The developer emphasized their stance on supporting good creator content, acknowledged the mistakes that have been made, and even outlined their moderation process.

The statement comes in after the Fortnite community has had several issues with the state of Discovery in-game, and things hit an an all-time low. Following certain maps that were approved to be allowed on Discovery, the community earlier lashed out at Epic Games.

One creative group known as SuperMassive even took to social media to point out that they were wrongly flagged. A virtual message was uploaded showcasing everything in detail. While the moderators did eventually look into their error, the damage was done. Thankfully, future map creators will hopefully not have to go through with this.

Epic Games confirms new "in-game reporting options" are under development for Fortnite Creative

Reacting to the issues with Discovery in Fortnite, many users even took a dig at Tim Sweeney (CEO of Epic Games). While over a 100 distasteful maps were removed by moderators, this led to a whole new problem. The list included creations that broke rules, as well as many that were incorrectly flagged with violations. As such, they were delisted from Discovery.

Following the backlash, Epic Games officially confirmed that they are working on new in-game tools to help Creators not get flagged. The message reads:

"We tell our moderation teams to assume good intent on behalf of the creator if they're unsure about a content violation so we don't over censor. This fails from time to time and things can get published that shouldn't."

This is the likely reason that Creator maps such as "Niger Zone Wars" and Ukraine Vs. Ru$$ia were allowed to show up on Fortnite Discovery. It would seem that while leniency was at play, things got a bit too relaxed. Epic Games went on to say:

"When we see reports, offending islands are re-moderated, actioned or removed and we write new training materials for our moderators. We'll also have additional in-game reporting options coming soon."

As mentioned, while reports lead to new training material, issues are often missed by moderators. Given the sheer volume of Fortnite Creative maps, it becomes tedious to crosscheck all of them. For this reason, enabling the ability to report maps in-game will give the community more power to report issues. However, this could become a double-edged sword.

Mass reporting could become a norm for Fortnite Creative maps

While an in-game reporting feature would make spotting and reporting problems easier, it could be misused to a large extent. Groups of individuals could use this feature to blanket-report a map for no reason. Although moderators will make the final judgment call to ensure if things are legitimate wrong, it will hamper the entire system.

Resources will be wasted looking into issues and problems that don't exist. As such, while the ideation of allowing in-game reports is useful, the execution of this idea will have to be done tactfully. It remains to be seen how Epic Games implements this feature in-game once it's ready.

