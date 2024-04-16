Fortnite issues player warning for teaming with cheater, community left confused

Fortnite, being one of the world's biggest games, has established its massive player base with players from all over jumping in to experience not just the Battle Royale madness but also the Fortnite ecosystem's Creative and UEFN offerings. But, like most other games, Fortnite hasn't been immune to hackers and cheaters using exploits to gain an unfair advantage, which validates a ban.

However, the presence of cheaters and hackers can sometimes affect players without them even knowing about it. This was highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/Ill_Fly2120, where the player shared a screenshot of a warning sent to them in Chapter 5 Season 2 by Epic Games, claiming how the player has teamed up with a cheater. The player used the caption accompanying the post to explain how they teamed up with seven people, and none of them could be cheaters.

Comments from the community

This has led to widespread confusion among players, with members of the community expressing their opinions on the situation. u/HereToKillEuronymous suggested how Epic Games should let players know who could be the cheater so players can avoid teaming up with the same player again and effectively avoid a ban.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

To this, u/Ill_Fly2120 expressed how annoying it is to be unable to identify the cheater, highlighting how there should be an option to contact Epic Games support and plead their case. u/TJB926GAMIN also chimed in, highlighting how warnings shouldn't be sent out to players playing random squad fills since they have no say in who the game will team them up with.

Providing a possible explanation for the situation, u/eeeezypeezy commented:

"Could these people be playing on Linux/SteamDeck? Epic doesn't support those platforms, and can mistakenly detect the game running on Wine/Proton as someone using cheat"

Possible reasons behind the Redditor's confusing Fortnite ban warning

While the ban warning u/Ill_Fly2120 received was certainly confusing, the comment section was filled with much insight and possible explanations for this mysterious warning. Highlighting a possibility with the Epic Games anti-cheat, u/rickwilliams76 commented:

"Do any of the people you play with use cheats for other games? Epic's anti-cheat scans everything in a PC / console, so even if one of them is cheating in another game, but not in Fortnite, it could be a problem."

Since Epic Games has yet to respond to the situation and explain the warning, there is no concrete answer. However, the community is hoping for an explanation so that they can avoid close calls like these themselves.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback