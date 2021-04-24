Fortnite Item Shop: Radiant Striker returns in Season 6 after 834 days

The Radiant Striker is one of the rarest skins in Fortnite, and it has found its way back to the Fortnite item shop.

The game contains a lot of skins and cosmetics. Some of these are very common and can be seen with almost every player in the game, while others are so rare that people don't even know they exist.

Fortnite is bringing back some of these old cosmetics slowly. A few days back, the most expensive back bling in Fortnite, the Empress back bling, was seen in the Fortnite item shop.

The Radiant Striker skin returns to the Fortnite item shop

The Radiant Striker skin returned to the Fortnite item shop after a whopping 832 days. This skin was introduced back in Season 3. It's a very simple skin and follows the styling of the Aerial Assault Trooper, minus the helmet and the military camo.

The Radiant Striker skin in Fortnite costs the same as before. Players can get their hands on this skin in the Fortnite item shop for 1200 V-Bucks. As mentioned before, this is a very rare skin.

The Radiant Striker skin had a female counterpart known as the Brilliant Striker. The Brilliant Striker skin in Fortnite happened to be the second most rare skin in Fortnite at one point in time.

However, since the skin made a comeback to the Fortnite item shop in March 2021, it cannot be considered that rare anymore.

Both these skins look quite realistic and have a very holographic feel, thanks to the metallic purple color on the armor.

It's amusing to see Epic Games bring back these old skins to the game. From a financial perspective, it's understandable why it's being done. Back in the day, there weren't many players in Fortnite, so bringing these skins now may be an attempt to see if they still appeal to the crowd.