Fortnite Item Shop to reportedly feature individual timers for cosmetics

Fortnite has always prided itself in its ability to constantly change and keep its landscape dynamic so that players do not feel like the game is growing stale, especially since the game is now over six years old. These changes range from gameplay to the UI, and now it seems like the developers are introducing changes to the Item Shop, and not for purely aesthetic reasons.

New reports brought forward by veteran Fortnite leakers HYPEX and ShiinaBR suggest that Epic Games will soon implement individual timers for cosmetics in the Item Shop. This feature could be introduced into the game for several possible reasons, and this article will break down why the developers have apparently decided to take these steps.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation.

Why is Epic Games introducing individual cosmetic timers to the Fortnite Item Shop?

The new individual Fortnite Item Shop timers, first and foremost, would be an incredibly helpful addition to the game as players could easily plan out their purchases according to a specific item leaving or staying in the Shop. The upcoming changes suggest that Epic Games will add the date a cosmetic will leave the Item Shop to the cosmetic's description, further emphasizing the communication between the developers and players.

However, as stated, the potential changes are not purely for efficiency and ease of communication. Epic Games was recently fined $1.2 million by Dutch authorities, more specifically the Dutch Authority for Consumers & Markets, on claims that Epic Games' Item Shop practices can be seen as exploitative, pressuring players, specifically children, into buying cosmetics on the basis of their rarity and availability.

While Epic Games has come forward to dispute the charges, it has communicated to the Dutch Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM) about plans to rectify the situation.

In the developers' message to the ACM, Epic Games not only highlighted the upcoming changes but also expressed how players in the Netherlands under 18 will not be able to purchase cosmetics that will be available for less than 48 hours in the Item Shop. These changes will be implemented starting May 24, 2024, which coincides with the end date for Chapter 5 Season 2.

The recent fine from the ACM also provides a potential explanation for the removal of rarities from the Fortnite Item Shop and the Locker UI in the v29.20 update as it could be Epic Games' way of taking away the pressure of owning more rare items, something that would definitely contribute to the fine charged against them.

As Fortnite continues to grow and change, only time will tell if these changes to the Item Shop help clear up some of the issues players have been facing.

