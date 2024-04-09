Everything new in the Fortnite v29.20 update: Avatar skins, Locker changes, Coachella collaboration, and more

Fortnite has just released the v29.20 update for Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals, and the new update brings a lot of content and collaborations, in addition to numerous in-game UI changes, to the already packed season. The update presents new skins as a precursor to upcoming ventures like the Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration.

Since downtime for the v29.20 update has ended, it can be quite helpful to know everything that has changed in the game. This article will break down everything that the new v29.20 update brings to Fortnite's most mythological season yet.

Everything included in the v29.20 update for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

One of the highlights of the v29.20 update is the long-awaited Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration cosmetics, with iconic characters from the show making their debut on the Island. Previously teased characters like Katara, Toph, and Zuko are all now available for purchase in the Item Shop. Players can purchase these characters separately or in bundles especially designed for the collaboration.

Additionally, according to @FN_Assist on X, the Aang skin will be made available when the Avatar: Elements event begins on April 12, 2024, bringing the Avatar The Last Airbender Event Pass as well as new Elemental Mythics to the game.

Locker changes

The most controversial change in the v29.20 update is the removal of rarities of Fortnite skins in the Locker UI. Epic Games has announced how the Item Shop and the Locker are dropping the tag and rarity systems that have been in place ever since the game launched, and it will now only display a special series of skins (Icon Series, Marvel Series, etc.).

The change has been widely met with criticism from the community, with players expressing frustrations about how the new update detracts from the fun and rewarding nature that comes with collecting skins of different rarities.

Additionally, Epic Games announced that each cosmetic in the Item Shop will have its own rotation timer, meaning that instead of an entire Shop overhaul, items will continue to flow in and out of the shop without refresh.

Collaboration with Coachella

An unexpected part of the latest update is the announcement of the new Fortnite x Coachella collaboration, marking the second year that the music festival has crossed over with the game. In an officially released blog post, Epic Games revealed how the Fortnite Festival Jam Stage has been redesigned to be more Coachella-themed, and players can experience these new backdrops until the next update, v29.30.

Additionally, the collaboration brings with it two new skins, Horizon and Cosma, which players can acquire through the Item Shop starting the first weekend of Coachella (April 11, 2024, at 8 pm ET). That's not all as the collaboration also includes new emotes, wraps, and instruments that can be purchased from the Item Shop.

