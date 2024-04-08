Fortnite x Avatar The Last Airbender teaser breakdown

The Fortnite x Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration has been rumored for a while, and Epic Games has been working on it behind the scenes. Players got a taste of it when the Korra Outfit was introduced as the Secret Skin in the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass. Then, the introduction of the orb containing Aang and Appa had the community hyped.

Epic Games is now going all-out to fuel the community's excitement. Fortnite has just released a brand new teaser for the upcoming Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration, featuring previously leaked characters like Katara, Zuko, and Toph. It gives players a sneak-peek of how these iconic characters from the show will look in-game.

This article will break down everything that the new teaser tells us about the gameplay for the Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration event.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite x Avatar The Last Airbender teaser gives players a first look at upcoming characters and Mythics

Expand Tweet

The teaser trailer, shared on the game's official social media channels, opens with a shot of Katara, as seen in a previously leaked teaser, walking up to and interacting with the orb containing Aang and Appa. Once the orb gets activated, the trailer switches perspective to showcase the new characters and Mythics coming to Fortnite.

The teaser showcases Toph, a powerful earthbender from the show, utilising what seems to be an Earthbending Mythic before switching to the Korra skin using the newly released Waterbending Mythic. The teaser ends with Zuko, Crown Prince of the Fire Nation, playing around with fire in what could be an emote for his skin.

Expand Tweet

It is highly likely that Epic Games will also introduce Firebending and Airbending Mythics in the game for players to collect. However, we didn't get any confirmation regarding this from the trailer. It isn't yet known how the new Mythics will function, but they should function similarly to the Waterbending Mythic that is already in the game.

The caption accompanying the teaser confirms that Katara, Toph, and Zuko will be available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow (April 9, 2024). Additionally, the Avatar: Elements collaboration event is set to kick off on April 12, 2024, and the new cosmetics should help you prepare for this massive crossover.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!