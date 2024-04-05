Fortnite Avatar The Last Airbender Katara Skin teaser breakdown

With the Fortnite x Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration inching closer to the Island with each passing day, recent leaks from HYPEX have just disclosed a brand new teaser that gives players a hint of what they can expect from the upcoming collaboration. The details in the teaser are incredibly sparse but it does give players a look at what could be the Katara skin, based on the character of the same name.

The teaser features the Katara skin positioned right in front of the Ice Orb that is gradually moving towards the Island, which, according to the lore from Avatar The Last Airbender, contains Aang and Appa.

Moreover, the teaser has watermarks in the bottom left corner, further cementing the speculation that it could have been through an official source, and Epic Games is set to officially release the teaser soon.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and is speculative in nature. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Who else can players expect to see in the Fortnite x Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration event?

With Korra already being part of the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass and Katara being disclosed by the teaser, players are definitely curious to know what other iconic characters from Avatar The Last Airbender could be joining the Fortnite roster with the collaboration.

Thanks to rumors from reliable leaker Wensoing on X, we know that Sokka, Toph, and Zuko, beloved characters from the show, will supposedly be making an appearance in the Item Shop during the collaboration. Additionally, the leaks have also suggested that Appa will be used as a glider, which players can acquire for free by completing quests.

With all of this information, the hype for the Fortnite x Avatar The Last Airbender crossover continues to build, and players can hop in and experience the collaboration for themselves when it drops on April 12, 2024.

