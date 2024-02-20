"Who's ready for another terrible Item Shop tonight?": Fortnite community tired of repetitive cosmetics

The Fortnite Item Shop has always been a vibrant and convenient hub for players to view and purchase cosmetics from the game's vast library of skins. However, the recent Item Shop rotations have invited criticism from the Fortnite community, with many players expressing their frustrations with the returning cosmetics and wanting fresh or classic skins to return to the Item Shop.

It seems like the Fortnite community is growing increasingly fatigued with the current state of the Item Shop, and in a recent Reddit post by u/nosuggestions9704, the player joked about the recent Item Shop cycles, stating:

"Who’s ready for another terrible shop tonight?"

"Can't wait for the same Signature Style section" - The Fortnite community is frustrated with the recent Item Shop offerings

A major source of dissatisfaction for the community when it comes to the Item Shop is how certain skins and cosmetics have been present in the Item Shop for far too long. The primary example of this is The Weeknd skin, which has been available in the Shop for purchase ever since the launch of Fortnite Festival Season 1.

While the collaboration was initially exciting and allowed players to embody the RnB icon in the game, its continued presence has caused a sense of stagnancy among players. The Weeknd outfit is not the only skin to face this issue, as the Wukong skin and the Year of the Dragon section have also been present in the Item Shop for an extended period of time.

Additionally, players are expressing how the return of highly anticipated cosmetics like Master Chief and the Shout emote would be a welcome treat, allowing players to access a more varied collection of options.

Some players highlighted the inconsistency in the appearances of collaborations, pointing out how the Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration skins like Yuji Itadori have repeatedly appeared in the Item Shop. Meanwhile, the Attack on Titan collaboration is nowhere to be seen. Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

This recent trend of repeated Item Shop appearances has led some players to speculate that Epic Games might be doing this to promote skins that have a LEGO minifigure variation to attract more attention to the LEGO Fortnite game mode. This has left players limited due to the narrow scope of options available for purchase.

As players continue to await new and exciting additions to break the monotonous Item Shop rotations, it remains to be seen if Epic Games will listen to the community's concerns and bring freshness back to the Item Shop.

