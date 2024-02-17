How to get Yuji Itadori Skin in Fortnite

Yuji Itadori is one of the most well-known characters in Fortnite due to his role in the anime Jujutsu Kaisen. During the collaboration that occurred in Chapter 4 Season 3, players could obtain the Skin via the Jujutsu Kaisen Battle Pass. It was a premium Skin, and as such, some V-Bucks had to be spent to get it. Sadly, since it was a time limited event, the Outfit was eventually vaulted.

Fast forward to Chapter 5 Season 1, and the Yuji Itadori Skin is finally back in-game for everyone to obtain. Given how popular Jujutsu Kaisen has become within the game's ecosystem following the collaboration, many players will be eager to get their hands on it.

Keeping this in mind, here is how to get the Yuji Itadori Skin in Fortnite.

Yuji Itadori in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Yuji Itadori Bundle is listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (February 17, 2024), the Yuji Itadori Skin and Bundle are listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. You can either purchase the Set at a discounted price or buy each individual cosmetic as per your needs.

Here is the complete list of all Yuji Itadori cosmetics:

Yuji Itadori + Streetwear Yuji Itadori (Outfit + Style)

Tsukamoto Bear (Back Bling)

Slaughter Demon (Pickaxe)

Jujutsu Kaisen Emblem (Item Wrap)

The entire Yuji Itadori Bundle in Fortnite will cost 1,900 V-Bucks. As mentioned, this is a discounted price. For those who took part in the Break The Curse event in Chapter 4 Season 3, the price may be even lower. It all depends on how many cosmetics you were able to get that were part of the Bundle.

If you decide to skip out on the Bundle and just purchase the Yuji Itadori Skin, it will cost you 1,500 V-Bucks. You will get the Yuji Itadori + Streetwear Yuji Itadori (Outfit + Style) and Tsukamoto Bear (Back Bling). You can also purchase Slaughter Demon (Pickaxe) and Jujutsu Kaisen Emblem (Item Wrap) independently for 800 and 300 V-Bucks respectively.

That said, purchasing the Yuji Itadori Bundle as a whole is a far better economical choice. Even if you do not use all the cosmetics, you will still save a considerable amount of V-Bucks.

How long will Yuji Itadori stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Yuji Itadori is currently in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Since the Yuji Itadori Bundle is being added to the Fortnite Item Shop for the first time officially, it's safe to say it will remain there for a while. Given that fans who may have wanted the Skin missed out on it in Chapter 4 Season 3, Epic Games will leave it in rotation for them to purchase it.

That being said, it could potentially be in the Item Shop until the next major update (v28.30) that's supposedly due to arrive on February 22, 2024. This will presumably connect with the start of Fortnite Festival Season 2 as well.

