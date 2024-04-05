"How did we lose such a perfect Locker system": Fortnite community wants the old Locker UI back

Fortnite, much like many other live service games, has become synonymous with its ability to constantly evolve and reinvent itself to stay relevant, especially with being over six years old at this point. These changes span all aspects of the game, including the User Interface (UI), which has gone through significant changes over the years and is barely recognizable when compared to previous interfaces.

However, while the constant changes have allowed freshness to persist in Fortnite, some players feel like some elements were better left untouched. This is perfectly highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by Reddit user MrSponge_, where the player showcased a screenshot of a previous Locker UI with the Scarlet Defender skin, questioning:

"How did we lose such a perfect Locker system"

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Reddit post became a hub for other members of the Fortnite community to give their own takes on the Locker UI, with Reddit user cereal_killah_1980 remembering the time when Epic Games introduced the ability to interact with the Locker in between matches.

This prompted Reddit user BeanBurrito668 to question why Epic Games would remove such a useful feature, to which Reddit user Fast-Ad3407 theorized that Epic Games did so to divert traffic to the Item Shop.

Reddit user KinneKtd suggested otherwise and expressed how the inclusion of Auras in the main cosmetic tab doesn't make sense, stating:

"They had to change it because of the new modes. But they could have just added them as new tabs and kept the BR tab the same. Why auras are included in main tab I'll never understand cause I don't use that ever."

Comments from the Fortnite community (Image via Reddit)

On the other hand, Reddit user nichtcrawler exclaimed how the new Locker UI has turned them off of buying weapon wraps since changing the weapon wraps is such a hassle. Adding to this, Reddit user Perculiar3 expressed how the new system has turned them off purchasing anything, and nichtcrawler used this moment to highlight the community's frustration with the Item Shop.

Will Epic Games bring back the old Fortnite Locker UI?

Recently, there have been growing frustrations with how the in-game Locker looks and the overall UI, with players expressing their disapproval for the overly complicated layout Epic Games introduced at the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5. As highlighted by the Reddit post, the community clearly prefer the old Locker UI to the recent one, so would Epic Games actually bring the old UI back?

While Epic Games has expressed how it is working on fixing the UI for the Locker in Chapter 5, it seems unlikely that the old UI would be brought back, as that would mean scrapping the current Locker UI completely. However, since there have been no updates on the Locker UI fix, it remains unclear what Epic Games has in store for the future.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!