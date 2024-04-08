Fortnite v29.20 update early patch notes: Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration, Rocket Racing Season 1, and more

With the second major content drop due tomorrow (April 9, 2024), Fortnite v29.20 update early patch notes will provide some insight into what to expect. Although Epic Games has kept a tight lid on the details, it has officially showcased a teaser of the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration. Although much of the finer details remain obscure, the teaser has revealed quite a bit of information.

There is also some development on the Rocket Racing front as well as some huge changes suspected to arrive soon. Some information is officially available, but it is very limited in nature. That said, here is what is expected to be added, based on the Fortnite v29.20 update early patch notes.

NOTE: Parts of this article are based on information obtained from leaks.

Fortnite v29.20 update early patch notes for Chapter 5 Season 2

Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration - Skins, temples, and mythics

Thanks to the official Avatar: The Last Airbender teaser, a few cosmetics are confirmed to arrive in-game once the collaboration goes live. They are: Aang, Toph, Zuko, and Katara. Aside from cosmetics, as seen in the teaser, numerous temples can be seen on my map. These will likely be featured in-game, and each may be dedicated to a particular element type.

There are also at least three new mythics (Firebending, Airbending, and Earthbending) that will be added to the game once the collaboration goes live on April 12, 2024. While it's unclear how they will function, given how good the current Waterbending mythic is, the others will be amazing as well. That said, these will change the pace of gameplay to a large extent and shake up the meta.

Coming back to the cosmetics, based on the mail that was sent to creators a short while ago, a few of these skins will be listed in the Item Shop. They will be priced at 2,000 V-Bucks each. Keep in mind that this will be different from the cosmetics that will be listed in the Avatar Battle Pass.

Fortnite Rocket Racing Season 1

According to Fortnite v29.20 update early patch notes for Chapter 5 Season 2 based on leaks provided by iFireMonkey, Rocket Racing Season 1 will kick off on April 9, 2024. The theme revolves around Neon Nights. Leakers/data-miners are speculating that it could take inspiration from Mega City, which was present on the island in Chapter 4. New cars are cosmetics will also be added to the game.

Additionally, it would seem that Epic Games is still working on the Death Race mode for Rocket Racing. Details are still lacking about it, but given that it is in development, it could be released during Rocket Racking Season 1. It will be interesting to see what the developers have planned for it.

Note: Fortnite v29.20 update early patch notes will be updated as more information becomes available.

