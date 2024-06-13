The v30.10 update of Fortnite is quite an exciting one. With many new cosmetics, weapons, items, and, most importantly, Fortnite Jam Tracks. This update has brought something new for everyone; additionally, it unveils Fortnite Festival Season 4, featuring a new Festival Pass with some of the coolest new items to grab.

The Fortnite Jam Tracks are a recent addition to the type of locker items players can own. It can be used in the Fortnite Festival game mode on the Main and Jam Stages. However, the way Jam Tracks can be used in both stages is slightly different. The Main Stage has six different song parts to choose from and supports a guitar controller, while the Jam Stage has four different "Jam Loops."

However, this update does not make any changes to the way Jam Tracks were used in-game.

Jam Tracks are now Usable in the Fortnite Lobby

With the v30.10 content update going live later today, players will be able to use the Fortnite Jam Tracks they own in the lobby as well. This update represents one of the most significant changes coming to the game in this content update. So far, Fortnite features 202 Jam Tracks. This update will significantly expand the options for selectable Lobby Music with much more versatility.

As we can see in the picture attached with the Tweet, The Jam Tracks will be available in the Lobby Music section of your Locker, making the navigation much easier. The community was eagerly waiting for this update, and it's sure to bring joy to many players.

When can players use their Fortnite Jam Tracks as lobby music?

Fortnite Festival Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

This update regarding the usage of Jam Tracks is arriving alongside other major changes and the launch of Fortnite Festival Season 4, in the v30.10 content update. The downtime for this update is scheduled for today (June 13, 2024), starting at approximately 4 am Eastern Time. These downtimes usually last four hours, so players can expect the new update to go live by 8 am Eastern Time or shortly thereafter.

