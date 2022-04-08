Fortnite leak shows new POI incoming in Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 hasn't been the best at least in terms of map changes. However, it seems like Epic Games is planning to change this narrative with the upcoming updates.

Leaks have suggested that a new POI might arrive in Chapter 3 Season 2 and it will naturally play an important role in the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven. Both organizations are currently trying to gain control over several territories on the map.

Here's everything loopers need to know about the IO Tower POI in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite leaker hints towards a new POI called IO Tower

One of the most credible leakers in the Fortnite community, HYPEX, recently tweeted that an upcoming location might be called IO Tower. There was no information on the location's appearance or release date.

Possible Upcoming Location: "IO Tower"

Nevertheless, it is safe to assume that the IO Tower POI will be based on a defensive army camp from where Dr. Slone and other members of the Imagined Order can have a better look at The Seven's expedition.

Readers should not misinterpret the IO Tower POI with the IO Towers located on the map. The latter are mere towers that the IO is using for patrolling and other purposes. On the flip side, the new 'IO Tower' location will be much larger in area and significance.

In fact, the small IO Towers are being destroyed by The Seven.





The IO Tower by logjam has been destroyed!

Will the Imagined Order capture Tilted Towers and revamp it as IO Tower?

Ever since Chapter 3 Season 2 began, players have witnessed blue and red lines on the map. The area marked under red is under the control of the IO whereas the territories marked in blue are being controlled by The Seven.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Currently the Fortnite Map is set to have ~6-7 Phases this season where the Blue (Seven) and Red (IO) controlled territories will change.



Currently we are in Phase 1 (1st image) and are set to go into Phase 2 (2nd image) potentially sometime before v20.10 Currently the Fortnite Map is set to have ~6-7 Phases this season where the Blue (Seven) and Red (IO) controlled territories will change.Currently we are in Phase 1 (1st image) and are set to go into Phase 2 (2nd image) potentially sometime before v20.10 https://t.co/HiMXTp8ZGt

It is obvious that the side who captures the entire map will win the war. This explains why the Imagined Order has turned Tilted Towers into its base. The buildings are loaded with high-tech machinery and windows have been blocked with wood.





Coney Crossroads and Rockey Reels aren't the only places affected by the IO's Invasion of the island!

This season, drop into Tilted Towers with new tanks, weapons, IO guards, and airships

Tilted Towers is the central POI on the Artemis map and Dr. Slone will leave no stone unturned to retain authority over it. Accordingly, many players assume that the upcoming IO Tower POI is nothing but a revamped version of Tilted Towers.

However, it is too early to claim anything regarding the IO Tower POI. Loopers can expect more information as more updates are released for Chapter 3 Season 2.

