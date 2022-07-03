Fortnite leak shows scrapped Icon series skin involving Adidas

Players have seen several Fortnite collaborations in the past, some of which are inspired by real-life celebrities and are part of the Icon Series. Such skins instantly become popular given the massive fan base of famous musicians, athletes, and even streamers. Naturally, it makes sense for Epic Games to continue making Icon Series skins.

Based on a previous leak, NFL star Patrick Mahomes was set to arrive in the battle royale game. The skin was also part of a collaboration with popular sportswear brand Adidas. Data miners discovered textures with the Patrick Mahomes and Adidas logos. From this, it can be inferred that Epic Games was planning to release an Icon Series skin inspired by the NFL star.

Unfortunately, fresh leaks suggest that the Patrick Mahomes Fortnite Icon Series has been delayed. It is uncertain whether the skin will be released later in the future or if it has been scrapped entirely.

When will Fortnite Patrick Mahome Icon Series skin arrive?

For those out of the loop, the Icon Series skins include some popular celebrities. Ranging from the likes of Marshmello and Travis Scott to Ninja and TheGrefg, Epic Games has introduced several celebrities as part of the Icon Series skins. Even athletes like Harry Kane, Neymar Jr., Naomi Osaka, and more have their own skins in the Battle Royale game.

Icon Series skins have covered several sports such as soccer, basketball, and tennis. However, NFL fans have been eagerly waiting for a football star to arrive in the game, and a Patrick Mahomes skin was going to be all the rage among football fans. Additionally, the Adidas collaboration would have been the second sportswear collab following the Air Jordan cosmetics.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Epic is working on a new ICON skin for the NFL player "Patrick Mahomes"!



Epic accidentally added a texture to the game files that shows the Adidas logo and a logo that, according to my knowledge, belongs to the player "Patrick Mahomes".





It seems like Patrick Mahomes isn't arriving in the game after all. Data miners recently noticed that Epic Games had removed the textures with the Adidas logo and that of the NFL star. Whether it is a licensing issue or a delayed schedule, players will have to wait a little bit longer for the Fortnite Patrick Mahomes Icon Series skin.

Although the battle royale game doesn't have an NFL icon series skin yet, OG players have already seen NFL skins in the game. These are some of the sweatiest skins in the game, and players can use them till they wait for the Patrick Mahomes skin to arrive.

Shiina @ShiinaBR













Almost 50% of new Fortnite skins have been collaborations

Players love to see some of their favorite real-life characters arrive as skins in the game. However, the community is of the opinion that there should be a healthy balance between collaborations and original cosmetics. In the early seasons, the total number of collabs was very low. Even during Chapter 2 Season 4, the Marvel collab only comprised about 25% of the skins in the season.

In the first two seasons of Chapter 3, this number went as high as 50%. This meant that every other skin in the game was a collaboration. Although it is fun to see skins like Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, and Spider-Man in the game, fans would love to see more original skins in the game.

