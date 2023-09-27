Fortnite leak teases free FNCS skin for Chapter 4 Season 4

A new Fortnite FNCS skin was recently spotted at one of the most unusual places, Denmark Metro Station. It was on a poster in a metro station meant for the publicity of an event. It's been a while since the last FNCS skin was released, with the last one during Chapter 4 Season 3 in the form of the FNCS Renegade skin. It was highly sought-after and had one of the rarest loading screens.

There have been a total of 10 FNCS skins released in Fortnite in a span of three years, with each one bringing something new to the table. Let's delve into the details of this latest FNCS skin and see how it fares.

What do we know about the Fortnite 2023 Global Championship and the FNCS skin?

One may wonder how a Fortnite skin was spotted at a metro station. However, the context makes it less unusual, as the FNCS Global Championship of 2023 is being held in Denmark from October 13 to 15. In this event, top teams from across the world will get the chance to compete for a portion of the $10,000,000 total prize pool.

The FNCS skin is being released as part of this event. An X (previously Twitter) user spotted this Fortnite advertisement in a Danish Metro Station and posted it on the social media platform. The new skin features a sleek look with vibrant colors and looks similar to athletic clothing.

While Epic Games hasn't officially announced anything about the outfit as of yet, it's likely we'll hear more about this skin as the event draws near, which is October from 13 to 15.

What does the community have to say?

Kyra in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Many have appreciated this Fortnite skin for its uniqueness and for not being a mere reskin. But upon careful examination, it was later found to be a reskin of Kyra from Chapter 2: Season 4 that was part of the Impact Set.

The majority of the FNCS skins are reskins but still have attractive color schemes similar to that of the FNCS Renegade.

The attractive new skin captures the essence of FNCS 2023, featuring the same colors as the event, which are two shades of blue with a splash of yellow. While fans were quick to appreciate it, showing interest in buying it as soon as it is available, it can be argued that the skin is rather simple.

Despite being a reskin, it's not exactly a rehash of Kyra's skin, as the color scheme is better and not the blinding neon green. However, it fails to offer anything new, as the colors look rather dull, even though they might be in line with FNCS's theme. However, it's safe to say it's too soon to form a judgment, as players will have to wait for the skin to be officially released.

