Fortnite "long loading screens" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

A new problem known as the Fortnite "long loading screens" error has arisen in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Some players cannot log into their game despite the servers running perfectly fine. As of January 2024, this is the first issue to be reported by the community and Epic Games. Since there has been no major update since Winterfest 2023 began, things are not that bad.

However, given that players are unable to play the game or encounter a "long loading screens" error and get sent back to the lobby, it's not exactly fun. As mentioned, while Epic Games is aware of the issue, no official fix is available. Thankfully, a few potential workarounds can be implemented to circumvent the Fortnite "long loading screens" error.

How to fix the Fortnite "long loading screens" error in Chapter 5 Season 1

As mentioned, Epic Games is aware of the situation at hand. They have updated the community via their social media channels and are actively working on a solution.

However, since players are still encountering the issue, this would suggest that the problem has not been resolved. Fortunately, there are a few workarounds that can be used to potentially fix the Fortnite "long loading screens" error, though none are guaranteed to work

1) Restart the game

One of the easiest possible fixes to remedy the Fortnite "long loading screens" error is to restart the game. In most instances, this should solve the problem. After exiting the application, wait a while and restart it.

Given how complex the game is, it may sometimes not launch/load correctly; restarting it should help. You can also try restarting your device once before relaunching the game.

2) Verify the file integrity of the game

If restarting does not solve the issue, the next best possible solution is to verify the game's integrity. At times, the files tend to get corrupted randomly and without explanation.

Verifying them will identify and download any that are corrupted or have gone missing. This should patch things up and fix the Fortnite "long loading screens" error.

3) Wait for Epic Games to provide an update and/or official fix

While the specific cause for the Fortnite "long loading screens" error remains unclear, the best solution would be to wait for an official fix from Epic Games. Since they know the situation, the developer is actively monitoring and looking into it.

This is similar to when the community encountered the "Unable to login to your Epic Games Account at this time" error.

With the next update (v28.10) coming soon, they will implement a proper fix to ensure the problem does not reoccur. This could take some time, but it is the best solution to these complex issues that arise in-game.

