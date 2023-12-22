Fortnite "Unable to login to your Epic Games Account at this time" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

A new problem known as "Unable to login to your Epic Games Account at this time" error has arisen in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Players have been prevented from logging into the game despite the servers being up and running. Since the last update (v28.01.01) for this year already went live on December 19, 2023, there is no downtime in effect either.

Nevertheless, players have been stuck on their loading screens or been booted from the game after failing to load into it. While Epic Games has acknowledged the "Unable to login to your Epic Games Account at this time" error, a permanent fix has not been issued yet. However, there are a few workarounds to the problem if you do encounter it.

How to fix the "Unable to login to your Epic Games Account at this time" error in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

As mentioned, Epic Games is aware of the situation at hand and has mentioned that the server should be returning to normal. However, given that players are still encountering this issue, this would suggest that the problem has not been resolved. That being said, here are a few workarounds that can be used to potentially fix the "Unable to login to your Epic Games Account at this time" error.

1) Restart the game

Restarting the game is one of the simplest and best workarounds for the issue at hand. In most instances, restarting fixes any issues you may encounter. Given the application's complexity, it may sometimes not launch correctly, so restarting is the best option to fix issues.

That said, you may need to restart the game a few times and/or wait a while before launching the application again. Do not keep launching the game over and over if the situation does not change. Give it a few minutes, and then try again.

2) Verify the file integrity of the game

If restarting the game does not help, consider checking the integrity of the game files at least once. At times, files tend to get corrupted or skipped out on during updates. While this is not common, it can happen from time to time. Checking the integrity will allow the application to find and download/repair any missing files.

3) Wait for Epic Games to provide an update and/or official fix

If the aforementioned methods do not provide any relief, the best thing to do is wait for an update from Epic Games. Since they are aware of the issue, they will be monitoring it. This is similar to how the developers addressed the LEGO Fortnite "Matchmaking unavailable" error.

That said, if the "Unable to login to your Epic Games Account at this time" error keeps occurring over an extended period of time, a proper fix will be issued, and you can expect an update on the situation shortly.

