Fortnite Lunar Horizons: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

The capabilities of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite have truly empowered creators to experiment and explore different avenues when building experiences for players. While PvP maps like Red VS Blue allow for fast-paced combat and mindless fun, other maps utilize the Unreal Editor's power to create something truly unique and otherworldly, especially when being designed by the developers themselves.

Such is the case with Lunar Horizons map, a stunning adventure designed by Epic Games in collaboration with prominent Fortnite Creators Team PWR. The UEFN experience takes players to the moon, as they team up with ESA (European Space Agency) Astronauts on a lunar mission.

This article will break down how you can find the Lunar Horizons map and get started on your adventure on the moon.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Lunar Horizons map

UEFN map code

Since the Lunar Horizons map is a UEFN experience designed by Epic Games themselves, it has already managed to attract a substantial player base so it should be easily findable on the Discover menu among the other Creative maps. However, if you don't want to go through the hassle of browsing, you can head to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated Fortnite UEFN map code for the Lunar Horizons map: 3207-0960-6428. Once you've entered the assigned map code, you can hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Lunar Horizons map, and you can now ready up to get into a match and start your lunar journey in Fortnite.

How to play

Players can collect different resources on the Lunar Horizons map (Image via KingAlexHD on YouTube)

Once you load into a match on the Lunar Horizons map, you will spawn on the south pole of the moon. Here, you can walk around and explore different equipment that you will use, including the RASSOR (Regolith Advanced Surface Systems Operations Robot), which will allow you to harvest and collect resources. Your goal is to team up with the ESA Astronauts to set up a Lunar Habitat, specially designed for the Fortnite Creative experience by the international design team Hassel Studios.

As you collect resources and progress through the Lunar Horizons experience, you will be rewarded XP for the Battle Pass, so you can immerse yourself in this simple yet effective map concept while progressing through the tiers.

