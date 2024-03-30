Fortnite Custom Cars Tycoon: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Tycoon maps offer an innovative and laidback experience within Fortnite's vast library of creator-made islands. Players can roleplay in a city-based simulator and build an empire fueled by money and trophies. While there are many well-made Tycoon maps out there, Custom Cars Tycoon is one you must try if you love vehicle action.

The Custom Cars Tycoon Creative map, created by Fortnite Creator thegirlsstudio, brings players to a world where they can earn money to spend on building and customizing special vehicles that were created especially for this map.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Custom Cars Tycoon Creative map

Players can unlock up to 28 vehicles in the Custom Cars Tycoon map (Image via ESPIRITGAME on YouTube)

UEFN map code

The Custom Cars Tycoon map is currently one of the most played maps in the game's ecosystem, so players should not have trouble finding it on the Discover page. However, if for some reason you cannot find the map, you can head to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will find a search bar where you must enter the designated UEFN map code for the Fortnite Custom Cars Tycoon map: 9420-7562-0714. Hit Confirm, and your current game mode will change to the Custom Cars Tycoon map. You can ready up to join a public lobby and kickstart your tycoon journey.

How to play

Players can try jumping to the portal with each vehicle they unlock (Image via ESPIRITGAME on YouTube)

Once you load into a match in the Custom Cars Tycoon game mode, you will spawn in what will soon be your house. You will find a board filled with silhouettes of vehicles you can unlock as you progress through the game mode. You can unlock your first car for free but will have to pay out of your pocket for new vehicles from that point on.

To earn money for more powerful vehicles, you will have to set up droppers, which will spawn workers and lead to an increased income. Additionally, you can use whatever vehicle you have at the moment to try and make the jump towards the portal. The further you go, the more you earn.

The goal of the game mode is simple - unlock and customize newer, more powerful vehicles with the money you earn, all while having a huge ramp to test the vehicles' power.

The map also provides you with a healthy amount of XP for the Battle Pass, making the experience that much more rewarding.

