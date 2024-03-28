Fortnite Bio’s Trio Zone Wars: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Zone Wars has become one of the most efficient ways for Fortnite players to practice and train themselves for the high-intensity battles that can unfold near the end of a Battle Royale match. Thanks to the capabilities of Creative mode and UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite), creators can recreate these intense scenarios, and Bio's Trio Zone Wars is one of the maps that do it the best.

Over the years, Bio's Trio Zone Wars has become one of the go-to maps for players to not just practice for the intense end-game build battles but also emulate the excitement of the moving circles from the end of a Battle Royale match.

This article will break down how players can find the Bio's Trio Zone Wars Creative map and get in on the Zone Wars excitement while improving their gameplay.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Bio's Trio Zone Wars Creative map

Players can engage in fast-paced battles in Bio's Trio Zone Wars (Image via Epic Games || Noonkk on YouTube)

UEFN map code

Bio's Trio Zone Wars is one of the most popular Creative maps and is prominently featured on the Discover page due to its large recurring player base. However, if players cannot locate the map, they can seamlessly navigate to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Players will find a search bar prompting them to input the designated UEFN map code for the Bio's Trio Zone Wars map: 4059-2791-0712. Once players have put in the UEFN map code, they must hit confirm. This will change their current game mode to the Bio's Trio Zone Wars map, and they can now queue into a match to join in a public lobby.

How to play

Players can choose their team in the Bio's Trio Zone Wars map (Image via Epic Games || Noonkk on YouTube)

Once players load into a Bio's Trio Zone Wars match, they will be spawned into a room where they are prompted to choose one out of five teams, and as the name suggests, there can be up to three players on a team. After choosing a team, players will be teleported to the spawn for the team of their choosing.

All three players on a team will be provided with a random loadout for the round, and players can also mix and match their weapons with their teammates so that everyone has an optimal loadout. The spawn point also has Vending Machines where players can trade building resources for additional resources.

Once players are fully equipped, they can head into the Zone Wars arena and try to eliminate all other teams to be the last team standing. Players will have to be mindful of the fast-paced moving zones while battling for supremacy, allowing them to train for the end of a Battle Royale match.

It's important to remember that the Fortnite Bio's Trio Zone Wars map gives out a ton of XP for the Fortnite Battle Pass, so players can practice to get better while progressing through the tiers.

