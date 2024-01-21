Fortnite player uncovers a secret dialogue with Vending Machines, here's how to do it

A keen-eyed member of the Fortnite community, u/Sarcasism on Reddit, uncovered a hidden feature that allows players to discover new secret dialogues with the Vending Machines. This adds a whole new dimension to the way gamers interact with the map and all of its elements.

Vending Machines have become a staple of the title. While they have undergone many changes over the years since their introduction, one of the most beloved changes came in the form of Llana, the Vending Machine AI. It was based on the game's iconic Llama mascot, and u/Sarcasism has revealed there are some undiscovered layers to it.

How to unlock new dialogues with Vending Machines in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

In the Reddit clip, u/Sarcasism performs the Do The Split emote from the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 OG Pass. This action prompts a unique reaction from Llana, the Vending Machine AI, as she reacts by saying "Wow! You've gotta teach me how to do that arm thing!" This minute yet charming interaction adds a delightful element, encouraging players to experiment with different emotes to potentially find unique responses from Llana.

The process to unlock the Vending Machine's secret dialogue is simple yet entertaining. Here's how you can do it:

1) Locate a Vending Machine

Locations of Vending Machines in Chapter 5 Season 1 (Image via Fortnite.gg)

The first step of the process to unlock the secret dialogues is to locate a Vending Machine. There are many Vending Machines scattered throughout the Fortnite Chapter 5 map, with at least one in every named POI (Points of Interest). You can refer to the image above for locations or randomly run into these useful in-game machines when exploring the different POIs.

2) Choose an emote

Emote Wheel (Image via X/FBRFeed)

Once you have located the Vending Machine, it is time for the most crucial step: picking an emote of your choice; in u/Sarcasism's case, it was Do The Split. Performing an emote will trigger the secret interaction from Llana, who can have different dialogues based on the emote you perform.

The presence of secret dialogues with Llana in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 showcases Epic Games' commitment to injecting humor and maintaining a lighthearted tone when it comes to gameplay. Even though Vending Machines have been in the game for years, hidden features like this add an interactive element to the environment and prove there is always something new to discover.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!