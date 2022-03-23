Fortnite is making underrated Marvel superheroes more popular than ever, here's how

An important aspect of Fortnite that makes the game entertaining is its collaboration policies. Its developers have indulged in revolutionary collaborations with some of the most popular franchises around, such as DC, Marvel, NBA, NFL, and Ferrari.

Their partnership with Marvel was one of the earliest and they have benefitted significantly from it through sales from the Item Shop. Similarly, Marvel too has greatly benefitted from the collaborations over the years.

Several lesser-known superheroes from the Marvel Universe have grown more popular due to Fortnite collaborations. This article will discuss some of the most underrated superheroes who have become popular since featuring as outfits in the game.

Marvel superheroes who became popular because of Fortnite

1) Blade

In Chapter 2 Season 4, the Blade outfit was released into the game and was available for 2000 V-Bucks. The character was originally a superhero in the Marvel universe, but did not live up to the community's expectations. Although his abilities and powers were extremely potent, he remained underrated and was not as popular as other mainstream characters. However, Blade's introduction to Fortnite rekindled the spark and his popularity increased considerably over time.

2) Domino

Domino is a mutant in the Marvel universe with a unique ability to change the probability of events happening around her. In short, her presence can lead to terrible luck for enemies nearby while granting her extremely good luck. However, it was really unfortunate as she did not have any luck when it came to creating a legacy of her own in the film industry and had to be satisfied staying as a backseat superhero. Fortunately, this situation changed when she was introduced as a cosmetic in the Item Shop, priced at 1500 V-Bucks.

3) Gambit

Yet another mutant superhero, Gambit tweaks kinetic energy to his advantage and overcomes the attacks of his opponents. Despite being an integral part of the X-Men and featuring in several editions of the franchise, the character is criminally underrated. Fortunately, much more interest has been sparked in the character after his release as a skin in the Item Shop (1500 V-Bucks) in Chapter 3 Season 1.

4) Psylocke

One of the most popular Marvel-themed skins, Psylocke was quite underrated when it came to her stint before Fortnite. Although she had an exciting storyline and background, Marvel fans did not really show much interest in the character. However, she became a quick hit when Epic added her skin to the Item Shop (priced at 1500 V-Bucks) in Chapter 2 Season 2.

