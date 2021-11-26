Popular Fortnite creative artist 'Chase Jackman' allegedly exposed as a closeted racist in leaked DMs

Recently, popular Fortnite creator Chase Jackman has come under fire after his DMs leaked across Twitter. The images have showcased some of the controversial messages he's sent through private messaging.

Apparently, Jackman inserted highly racist themes into the messages. The messages have condemned him as a closeted racist and have damaged the image he has built with Fortnite.

Chase Jackman has inspired thousands of Fortnite players with his map creations and other artistic flares in the game. However, the leaked messages tying him to racist undertones are starting to break everyone's hearts.

Fortnite's 'March Through Time' map creator exposed as a possible racist through Twitter

Allegations are spreading throughout Twitter of Chase Jackman's accused racism through his private conversations with other people. Most of the leaks were almost immediately deleted, leaving a small percentage of the main source to base the accusations on.

A massive sense of irony falls through towards Chase Jackman as he was one of the top contributors to the 'March Through Time Fortnite' map, a special map for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his work against racism.

The post above displays Chase on the right with a contact named David to the left. Even if the image is doctored or fake in any way, it's still a chilling element to one of Fortnite's top creators.

The messages similar to this seem to be real, as many of Chase's fans are defending him on Twitter, stating that he has a mental illness and that his account was hacked.

Just as the Twitter user above suggests, it seems like everyone defending him is sticking to the same story, almost verbatim. And when that happens, it starts to be slightly transparent.

Racism is a constant battle, especially across the internet and live social media hangout spots, so even if this was a joke, it's nothing to simply bat eyes at.

Fans are even brokenhearted at even the hint of Chase Jackman's racism. Fortnite has always had a strong no-tolerance policy towards actions and displays of hatred. So the signals sent by a well-known creator have shaken the ranks of his fan base.

Twitter quickly jumped on banning or blocking the sources of these messages, so something fishy is going on. Whether Chase Jackman's Twitter account was hacked or some pretty sensitive information was leaked, remains to be seen.

