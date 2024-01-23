Fortnite "Matchmaking" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Fortnite "Matchmaking" error is the newest problem to arise in-game. Despite servers coming online which marks the end of the Fortnite downtime today, players are being unable to matchmake in-game. As soon as the application is launched and players go to matchmaking, they are seeing a message which reads "Network Connection Lost."

Given that this issue was not present prior to today's Fortnite update (v28.10), it is being assumed that the issue is related to it. As such, players have been unable to start a match and try out the new content in-game such as the Cardbox Box, EMP Stealth Camo, and of course, the Solid Snake Outfit/Skin. That said, there are a few workarounds that can be tried out to remedy the situation at hand.

How to fix the Fortnite "Matchmaking" error in Chapter 5 Season 1

While the bad news is that the Fortnite "Matchmaking" error is hampering gameplay, the good news is that Epic Games is aware of the situation at hand. They are currently investigating the issue and will provide an update soon. In the meantime, there are a few workarounds that you can try out to bypass the Fortnite "Matchmaking" error.

1) Restart the game and/or change matchmaking region

The first thing you could try to resolve the Fortnite "Matchmaking" error is restart the game. Given the complexity of the application, at times, it does not launch correctly. Restarting it could solve the problem and allow you to matchmake once more smoothly.

If restarting the game does not work, you can also try changing the matchmaking region. At times, servers in certain regions often get overloaded or are disrupted due to unforeseen circumstances. While the ping for other regions may not be favorable as compared to your closest region, it could allow you to matchmake with ease.

2) Verify the file integrity of the game

If restarting and changing the region does not solve the Fortnite "Matchmaking" error, you could try verifying the game's files. Given that the problem started to arise after the Fortnite update v28.10 went live, the issue is likely connected to it.

3) Wait for Epic Games to provide an update and/or official fix

If the aforementioned workarounds do not yield results, the best thing to do would be to wait for an official fix from Epic Games. As mentioned, they are aware of the problem and are currently investigating it.

They should have an update on the Fortnite "Matchmaking" error shortly. In the meantime, you could try playing Creative or Save The World mode (if you have it) to pass the time. If these modes fail to matchmake as well and show "Network Connection Lost" error message, you can try playing Solo in STW or select Private mode for Creative.

