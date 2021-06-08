Fortnite Matchmaking error after Season 7 Update: How to fix and everything we know so far

The much-awaited Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is here, and it is bringing aliens into the Fortnite arena. However, a Fortnite Matchmaking error is affecting users in the game. There have been a lot of new things introduced into the arena this season.

As loopers had anticipated, aliens have infiltrated Fortnite’s battle royale island with flying saucers that players can hack and even commandeer.

While loopers have been waiting impatiently for the new season to hit, the new season has brought a few day-one issues along with it.

Fortnite Matchmaking error in Season 7?

Epic, in its latest Tweet, has stated that there have been some Fortnite matchmaking errors and server issues after the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 update. The Fortnite matchmaking error is not letting players join matches or, in some cases, even boot the game. The developers have also said that they are "investigating several issues" and will update the community once these issues are resolved. Loopers can check out the tweet below.

We're investigating several issues impacting various in-game services like Matchmaking or claiming Battle Pass rewards.



We will update you when the issues are resolved. pic.twitter.com/8px60m72pR — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 8, 2021

What can Loopers do?

While the loopers have been waiting to dive into the new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 and uncover new mysteries for themselves, the new issue is spoiling the party for many players.

While Epic has stated that they are looking into the issue and will fix it as soon as they can, there are not many things players can do right now except wait for Epic to push another patch or fix the server issues.

The Fortnite Matchmaking error could be due to excessive load on the servers, as everyone wants to jump into the island and see the changes for themselves. This could also be due to the 500 error that occurred earlier today following an interruption at the cloud computing service Fastly. This has affected dozens of websites, including Amazon pages, Reddit and Twitch to name a few.

We're aware that some players on PC are encountering a continued loading screen when trying to access the Battle Royale Lobby. We're investigating and will provide an update when we have more information. pic.twitter.com/kbYk7oW4sO — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 8, 2021

Although nothing can be pointed out for certain, Epic Games is working behind the Fortnite Matchmaking error issue and it will likely be resolved by Epic in the next few hours or minutes.

