Fortnite Mount F8 location: Where to find Bottles of Stone Gray in Chapter 2 Season 8

The highly sought after Stone Gray color variant bottle for the Toona Fish skin found in Mount F8 seems to have become a particular favorite in Fortnite right now.

Fortnite has added quite an interesting way of obtaining these cosmetics for the Toona Fish skin this season. Players will have to look for various color bottles spread across the map to apply color variants for this particular skin.

Although quite a tedious task, it is the only way to personalize the Toona Fish skin. Here's a look at how to obtain the Stone Gray color variant.

How to find the Stone Gray color variant for the Toona Fish skin at Mount F8 in Fortnite

The Toona Fish skin is available in a variety of colors, and given that it looks like the golden age Disney cartoons, the color variants surely make it a treat to look at.

This particular color bottle, Stone Gray, can be found at Mount F8, the snow-capped peak towards the south of Misty Meadows in Fortnite.

It is to be noted that color bottles of other variations can also be found on Mount F8. While it is certainly busy work, players are bound to spot some of them after scouting the area for a while.

Once players land on Mount F8, they will need to explore the right side of the mountain. Players should be able to spot the Stone Gray color variant bottle somewhere around the foothills to the right side of Mount F8.

However, given how popular this color variant has become, one should certainly expect to bump into enemy players with similar agendas at Mount F8. If players do fail to obtain this particular color bottle, they can look for a vehicle and scout the area for other variants.

If luck does not favor them, they can always find other variants all across the map while playing Fortnite.

Also Read

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is off to a great start. This season has brought with it a fresh roster of incredible skins and cosmetic options. Perhaps the only thing that has let players down in the Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass is the lack of the much-coveted Naruto skin.

However, this season still has a lot to offer in the form of custom color options for skins.

Edited by Atul S