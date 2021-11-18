Fortnite Naruto Scroll Locations: Where to find all scrolls in the Hidden Leaf Village

With the arrival of Naruto, Fortnite has also added the Hidden Leaf Village Adventure Hub in Creative mode. Players have to complete certain quests for free rewards.

The Hidden Leaf Village Adventure Hub has five quests, and the first quest requires players to search for five Naruto scrolls.

Here are the locations of all the Naruto scrolls on the map.

Where to find Naruto Scrolls in Fortnite Hidden Leaf Village Adventure Hub

To activate the first quest, players need to enter the Hokage Residence, where Naruto informs them about the lost scrolls.

1) Naruto Scroll

The first Naruto Scroll can be found right beside the Quest Board. It is located above a cart, and players must jump on it to collect the item.

Location of Naruto scroll in Fortnite Hidden Leaf Village Adventure hub (Image via Fortnite)

2) Naruto Scroll

The second scroll is also near the Quest Board on a terrace garden. To reach this location, players need to take the stairs in front of the cart.

Location of Naruto scroll in Fortnite Hidden Leaf Village Adventure hub (Image via Fortnite)

3) Naruto Scroll

The third scroll is located in front of the tree and the swing near Kakashi. Players need to go left from the Quest Board to reach this area.

Location of Naruto scroll in Fortnite Hidden Leaf Village Adventure hub (Image via Fortnite)

4) Naruto Scroll

The fourth scroll can be found as soon as players pass Sasuke and the Reward Room. It is placed near certain wooden crates.

Location of Naruto scroll in Fortnite Hidden Leaf Village Adventure hub (Image via Fortnite)

5) Naruto Scroll

The fifth scroll is located between the backside of the Reward Room and the Quest Board. Players yet again need to use the stairs near the board and go left.

Location of Naruto scroll in Fortnite Hidden Leaf Village Adventure hub (Image via Fortnite)

YouTuber EveryDay FN showcased the Ninja Scroll locations in a recent video:

Other Naruto quests in the Fortnite Hidden Leaf Adventure Hub

The Quest Board, at the moment, displays the following quests:

Naruto's Scrolls

Kakashi's training

Sakura's Help

Sasuke's Mission

Complete 4 quests to unlock

Team 7 from Naruto has arrived in Fortnite with the latest crossover, and the new Creative hub has quests related to each member.

The final quest related to Kurama is hidden and can be activated by talking to Naruto in the Hokage Residence. However, players have to first complete four quests to unlock it.

While some players were disappointed with the plain and simple Naruto skins, others were elated with Epic Games' attention towards the anime's storyline and details.

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is underway, and Team 7 might help loopers in escaping the wrath of the Cube Queen. This season will be followed by Chapter 3, which was recently confirmed by prominent leakers.

