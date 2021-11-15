Fortnite News Roundup: Naruto skin release date, v18.40 update, WinterFest 2021, Chapter 3 map and more

From massive collaborations to a new chapter, a lot is about to happen in Fortnite. The 18.40 update is also right around the corner, and players are eagerly waiting for it.

The article below sums up all upcoming events, updates, and collaborations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

When will Naruto skin arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Naruto skin was finally confirmed by Fortnite, and based on the official announcement, the skin will arrive in the Item Shop on November 16, 2021.

Interestingly, the likes of Sakura, Sasuke, and Kakashi, alongside Pakkun and Kunai weapon accessories, will also arrive as part of the Naruto crossover.

Lastly, Fortnite is bringing a new Creative hub called Hidden Leaf Village for Naruto.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite x Naruto will have Ramen & Ninja Scrolls coins that you'll have to collect in Creative for a free reward, just like the Balenciaga collab! Fortnite x Naruto will have Ramen & Ninja Scrolls coins that you'll have to collect in Creative for a free reward, just like the Balenciaga collab! https://t.co/AMw9BiOCit

Players will be able to collect Ninja Scrolls and Ramen coins through the Creative hub to get free rewards.

HYPEX @HYPEX Forgot to mention that the Fortnite x Naruto collab will also have a creative map and not just a featured hub (Leaf Village), idk how different the map is from the hub tho.. Forgot to mention that the Fortnite x Naruto collab will also have a creative map and not just a featured hub (Leaf Village), idk how different the map is from the hub tho..

What to expect from the 18.40 update in Fortnite

The 18.40 patch will be released on November 16, 2021. The update will most likely introduce the Flint-Knock Pistol vs Proximity Launcher voting round, the Naruto crossover at launch and more content will be released gradually.

HYPEX @HYPEX The 18.40 update is in 4 days and it'll most likely start the Flintlock & Proximity Launcher voting round.



Which one are y'all voting for? I'm personally going with the Flintlock! The 18.40 update is in 4 days and it'll most likely start the Flintlock & Proximity Launcher voting round.Which one are y'all voting for? I'm personally going with the Flintlock! https://t.co/EAiwQpgrFL

If Chapter 3 is actually starting on December 5, then players can also expect Epic Games to add files related to the live event at the end of Chapter 2 Season 8. The Cube Queen might destroy the current reality, leading to another Black Hole event.

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 leaks and more

Fortnite Winterfest, which took place in 2019, is still regarded as one of the best events in the game's history. Leaks have suggested that Winterfest is returning in 2021, with updated versions of the Crackshot Cabin and challenges.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on an updated version of the Crackshot Cabin & Challenges for next season! Epic are working on an updated version of the Crackshot Cabin & Challenges for next season! https://t.co/zD8MjRRf2P

New winter and Christmas themed skins will also arrive during Winterfest 2021, and Winter Slone is just one such cosmetic:

Fortnite Chapter 3 map, collaborations, and theme

While it is still not confirmed that Chapter 3 is arriving early, the Fortnite community has already come up with a plethora of theories and leaks related to the new chapter.

HYPEX @HYPEX NEW DONALD MUSTARD BANNER!!



And the bio is "Reality Zero" NEW DONALD MUSTARD BANNER!!And the bio is "Reality Zero" https://t.co/E05CCnDTTU

Apparently, Chapter 3 will have a winter theme, and a new reality named 'Reality Zero' was teased by Donald Mustard as well. The new map might have rideable monsters, weapons attachments, and sliding mechanics.

For collaborations, players can expect a Game of Thrones crossover with the arrival of Winter.

jak @topjakjak15 SypherPK said winter is coming and so did tabor hill

Can this mean game of thrones making a appearance in fortnite? SypherPK said winter is coming and so did tabor hillCan this mean game of thrones making a appearance in fortnite?

It is self-evident that Epic Games has planned a ton of content for the upcoming months. However, the developer has successfully managed to hype up players while also keeping everything a mystery.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar