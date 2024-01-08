"Fortnite on Nintendo Switch is literally unfair and unplayable": Community irked by the game's performance

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has introduced many new experiences and challenges to the beloved battle royale game's ever-evolving saga. However, a recent Reddit clip shared by u/Accomplished-One6774 has ignited a debate about the game's performance on the Nintendo Switch.

While Epic Games' iconic title continues to grow and implement cutting-edge technologies like Unreal Engine 5, some Switch players are frustrated with its unplayable state. In the Reddit clip, u/Accomplished-One6774 found themselves looting an island in a Ranked Solo match near Rocky Reels. Spotting an enemy in a vehicle inexplicably driving on water, they decide to engage.

However, this attempt is thwarted as soon as they open fire on the vehicle, with a glitch obstructing their entire screen and resulting in an unfortunate demise, leading them to state:

"Fortnite on Nintendo Switch is literally unfair and unplayable"

"The Switch isn't the best for playing, but it's honestly pretty decent" - Community reacts to Fortnite's performance on Nintendo Switch

The game's integration of Unreal Engine 5 and the dedicated Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN) or Creative 2.0 has elevated the gameplay and visual experiences to a new level. However, this technological leap has also highlighted the limited power of the Nintendo Switch, a device that wasn't originally designed to handle such advanced gaming engines.

In reaction to the Reddit clip by u/Accomplished-One6774, the community's response has been somewhat mixed. Some players resonate with the frustration of experiencing glitchy gameplay on the Nintendo Switch, expressing how they have faced similar issues in the past. Meanwhile, others argue that such glitches and bugs are rare occurrences and do not represent the typical in-game experience on the console.

It is clear that opinions on the severity and prevalence of performance issues on the platform are divided, with players expressing how they feel about the issue. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

As the game continues to evolve and expand, Epic Games faces the task of optimizing its performance across all platforms. Striking a balance that doesn't compromise the game's visual fidelity while ensuring an enjoyable experience for players on the Nintendo Switch remains an ongoing task.

The debate surrounding Fortnite's performance on the Nintendo Switch will persist, with players sharing diverse opinions and experiences. While some Fortnite community members are frustrated, others find the game enjoyable and decent on the handheld console.

