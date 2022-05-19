Fortnite NPCs hint at the impending doom arriving in Chapter 3 Season 2

The Fortnite map currently has 25 non-playable characters, such as Dr. Slone and The Foundation. Loopers can interact with them, and every NPC has a different story to tell.

For instance, in Chapter 3 Season 2, players discovered that Peely is a terrible driver. He crashed vehicles around the map and came up with different excuses every time.

TactFNC @TactFNC



I see you

My mans gonna roll up at the end of the Season leading the Seven's Battle Bus Fleet. Calling it now, this is the Origin Story that Peely is in fact, the canonical Bus Driver.I see you @DonaldMustard My mans gonna roll up at the end of the Season leading the Seven's Battle Bus Fleet. Calling it now, this is the Origin Story that Peely is in fact, the canonical Bus Driver.I see you @DonaldMustard.My mans gonna roll up at the end of the Season leading the Seven's Battle Bus Fleet. https://t.co/JLpJY3wo9H

Here are some NPC conversations that hint at a startling live event at the end of the current season.

Fortnite YouTuber triggers a secret conversation with The Origin NPC

Interestingly, players can have 'secret' conversations with NPCs like The Scientist, The Origin, The Visitor, and The Foundation when they interact with them as a member of The Seven. Naturally, the only way to do so is to buy the cosmetics of the members through the Battle Pass or the Item Shop.

Prominent YouTuber EveryDay FN discovered the following secret lines by The Origin in Chapter 3:

First interaction with The Origin as any skin: I'd suggest you try to impress me.

Following interaction with any other skin: Speak quickly, I'm busy.

Interaction as The Visitor: Is the area secure?

Interaction as The Scientist: I told you. You're not getting the device back.

Interaction as The Foundation: Have you reviewed the latest plan?

Interaction as The Imagined: We need to talk about your insubordination.

Interaction as The Paradigm: I have nothing more to say to you.

It is evident that The Origin isn't too happy about the ongoing war on the Artemis island. The Imagined Order's Doomsday device is now available at The Collider POI (point of interest), and Dr. Slone will activate it anytime.

In the leaked audio logs for Week 9, The Origin states that repairing the Mech monster from Chapter 1 is their only hope of winning the war. However, The Seven has had a rocky relationship with The Paradigm, which is why they need a new pilot to run the giant robot.

What to expect from the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event?

It is worth noting that Fortnite itself recently released a teaser for the Mecha robot on Twitter. Veterans might remember it as the 'Doggus' robot featured in the nerve-wracking live event in Chapter 1 Season 9. Apparently, The Seven has rebuilt it to take on Dr. Slone's Doomsday device.

The return of Doggus could also lead to the Imagined Order resurrecting the Devourer, a.k.a. Cattus, in retaliation. In fact, Dr. Slone was spotted near the Devourer landmark at the onset of Chapter 3 where she was conducting some research near the monster's remains.

SpinningMyTails @SpinningMyTails calling it now. The IO will use the collider to either:



*revive cattus (the devourer)

*grab an alternate reality's cattus



Paradigm/Singularity will return with an upgraded mecha team leader to defeat the devourer again calling it now. The IO will use the collider to either:*revive cattus (the devourer)*grab an alternate reality's cattusParadigm/Singularity will return with an upgraded mecha team leader to defeat the devourer again

The ultimate showdown at the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 could potentially feature a Doomsday device, Mecha robot, and the Devourer monster. At the moment, it is hard to predict which side will emerge victorious.

Edited by Danyal Arabi