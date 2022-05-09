Fortnite Omega Knight review: How similar is it to the OG Omega skin?

The OG Omega skin in Fortnite has returned in Chapter 3 Season 2 as Omega Knight. Players can purchase the Omega Knight Level Up Quest Pack for 1200 V-Bucks from the Item Shop before the season ends.

As the name of the pack suggests, the Omega Knight skin can be upgraded when players complete certain quests that require them to collect Level Up tokens from the map.

Every week, the developers will release seven new quests and completing them will unlock new cosmetics and styles.

Here's a review of the new Omega Knight skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Is Omega Knight skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 worth 1200 V-Bucks?

The original Omega skin was the first progressive skin in the Battle Pass. Players could unlock new stages that added certain features and lights to the skin.

In contrast, the Omega Knight skin seems like a fully upgraded version of Omega with a gigantic crown. For many players, the large helmet might be a bummer because it makes the skin bulky and easier for opponents to spot.

However, in terms of looks, the Omega Knight is indeed better than Omega. The attention towards detail is impressive and there are several unique elements in the new skin such as the cape and aggressive shoulder spikes. The armor is also more lustrous.

The Aurum Eques style cannot be unlocked yet as players have to complete 28 quests for it. Omega Knight's armor and gear will turn golden with this style and it appears to be worth the effort.

Golden skins in Fortnite have always been seen as valuable and rare. Just to name a few, these include Golden Peely and Midsummer Midas.

Omega Knight Level Up Quest pack rewards in Fortnite revealed

Completing each Level Up quest will grant loopers one level, which implies that they can get 28 Battle Pass levels while upgrading Omega Knight. The cosmetic rewards for the weekly quests are:

Week 1: Knight's Torment Back Bling

Week 2: Knight's Torment Pickaxe

Week 3: Aurum Eques (golden) style for Knight's Torment Back Bling and Pickaxe

(golden) style for Week 4: Aurum Eques (golden) style for Omega Knight outfit

Only the Week 1 quests are available at the moment and Loopers will have to wait a week to get new cosmetics and styles.

Omega was released in Chapter 1 Season 4 as a tier 100 reward for the Battle Pass. It is no surprise that only a handful of players were able to get their hands on it, and even fewer could get upgrade it.

Hence, the Omega Knight skin is a great opportunity for new Fortnite players who want to own an OG skin. Also, the outfit looks like a steal at 1,200 V-Bucks even if the upgrade rewards aren't taken into consideration.

