Fortnite Orbital Abductor pickaxe labeled "pay-to-win" after players discover its secret feature

Over the course of time, Epic Games has rolled out several pickaxes for Fortnite. Each new collaboration and exclusive skin comes with a specially designed pickaxe. The pickaxe is one of the most significant items in the game and players love to add new varieties to their collection.

The functionality of the pickaxe is pretty simple. It acts as a cultivation tool and players can stock several kinds of building materials by destroying the walls and structures in Fortnite.

It was recently revealed that one of the pickaxes has a function that can be used to gain an advantage in the game. Ever since the news broke out, players have been eager to learn more about it.

This article will reveal the details of the new pickaxe and its functionality.

Fortnite Season 7: Orbital Abductor detects enemies within its periphery

The Orbital Abductor in Fortnite is a matching pickaxe for the Pepper Thorne skin that was recently released. The pickaxe is a bit different from any other cultivation tool due to its secret feature.

The pickaxe features a reddish planet with a UFO orbiting it. There are smaller spheres that depict the satellites of the planet. Several golden rings surround the planet.

The pickaxe is reactive to music and rings around the planet spike up whenever it gets hold of any sound. Players can test this feature by adjusting their Fortnite music volume. It is revealed that the spikes are more prominent when the music is at maximum level and entirely flat when the music is muted.

This feature gives players the advantage over enemies in Fortnite.

Enemies often sneak up on players and launch surprise attacks to eliminate them. However, the Orbital Abductor pickaxe can be used to detect enemy presence within the periphery due to its reactivity to sound.

The golden ring around the pickaxe spikes up whenever an opponent jumps nearby. The feature also works even when the enemy is maneuvering in a crouch position.

The spikes are formed prominently whenever enemies fire their weapons. Therefore, this pickaxe can notify players of the presence of opponents nearby. It can be stated without a doubt that this feature makes the Orbital Abductor one of the most useful pickaxes, and it is indeed "pay-to-win" as claimed by popular YouTuber Tabor Hill.

The unique Orbital Abductor pickaxe is available in the Fortnite Item Shop and players can get hold of it by paying 1000 V-Bucks. They can also buy the Pepper Thorne cosmetic and pair it with the Orbital Abductor to create a complete set.

