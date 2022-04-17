Fortnite parkour map is a wonderful delight for Subway Surfers & Assassin's Creed fans, here's why

Fortnite introduced Parkour and Mantle features in Chapter 3 Season 2. Accordingly, loopers can now travel around the map much more quickly.

However, Fortnite does not just feature just Battle Royale gameplay anymore. It has modes like Creative that allow players to make the most out of new features, items, and weapons. They can use the content on their maps and share it with other members of the community.

Here's a sneak peek at a parkour map based on Mirror's Edge that turns the Battle Royale title into an action-adventure platform game.

Loopers can find their way through a chaotic city on the Fortnite parkour map

PARKOUR 2.0 by prominent creator 12th Hour is one of the most popular Creative maps at the moment. It puts the main character in a city-like landscape. From flying helicopters to moving trains, several elements add to the fervor.

The gameplay begins with the character running in a narrow street. Tactical Sprint, Mantle, and the boosted jump mechanics come into play as soon as the player is required to jump and land on a moving train.

Similarly, the character slides through escalators and stairs instead of running normally. It appears that Jake from Subway Surfers somehow spawned and is running away from the inspector and his dog.

The sequence is so fast-paced that viewers might miss some action by blinking. Every step has to be taken carefully as it could lead to failure.

How to play the parkour map in Fortnite Creative?

Loopers can try the Parkour 2.0 map with the code 8135-6194-0735. The best part about the entire parkour course is that something is always happening, and a few players have even claimed that Epic Games should take inspiration from such map designs.

12th Hour @l2thhour

Have fun!

(also full vid on my yt) Here's the MAP CODE: 8135-6194-0735Have fun!(also full vid on my yt) Here's the MAP CODE: 8135-6194-0735 Have fun!🔥(also full vid on my yt)

Anyone who loves parkour in Assassin's Creed will appreciate the map by 12th Hour mentioned above. Ubisoft's video game series is known for its brilliant parkour mechanics, and experiencing them in Fortnite is a surreal experience.

12th Hour's ingenious map has been checked out by hundreds of thousands of players. While some talked about racing with fellow loopers on the expeditious map, others admitted they wanted to try the challenge with a cool urban skin like Drift.

Overall, the community can expect more parkour maps in Creative as Chapter 3 Season 2 progresses. With the increasing prominence of features like Tactical Sprint and Sliding, it is evident that Creators will concentrate on making such maps.

