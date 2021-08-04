Fortnite payphone locations: Where to get Slone's orders from a payphone in Fortnite Season 7

With POIs being abducted in Fortnite and a rift opening up soon, the island has become a dangerous place for many. The aliens must have gotten tired of dealing with the resistance, so they have now decided to remove hiding spots altogether.

Swamp Stalker was right about the aliens coming after the swamps and made the right decision to look for hiding spots on the island. However, by the looks of it, there will be no place left to hide, with the Mothership ripping apart POIs and uprooting landmarks.

Although the battle has been uphill, for the most part, Dr. Slone is once again in dire need of help and has plans to take down the aliens. Loopers wanting to help the resistance with the war efforts need to connect with her via a payphone.

To keep the spirits high, the good doctor is even rewarding 15,000 experience points to those brave enough to get in touch with her and await new orders.

Note: Fortnite Week 9 Legendary Challenges will go live on August 4, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Get Slone's orders from a Payphone" Fortnite Week 9 Legendary challenge

Much like last time, in order to complete this Fortnite challenge, loopers need to get in touch with Dr. Slone via the many payphones located on the island. There are 15 payphones on the island, and here are their locations:

Retail Row

South of Steel Farm

Slurpy Swamp

Holly Hatchery

Southeast of Hydro 16

Northeast of Dinky Dish

Pleasant Park

Blue Steel Bridge

Mowdown

South of Steamy Spaceship

Southeast of Fork Knife Food Truck

Catty Corner

Yellow Steel Bridge

Misty Meadows

Believer Beach

They should avoid the payphone at Slurpy Swamp as the area has become a sniper paradise due to the floating islands. In addition to Slurpy Swamp, over the week, other POIs will also meet the same fate in-game.

What is Dr. Slone planning?

Well, based on the leaked conversations following the Fortnite 17.30 update, she plans to bring down the Mothership from the inside out by pulling off a Trojan Horse sort of move.

Given that the IO is building some sort of a device (probably a bomb) at Corny Complex, the plans being referred to in the audio clip may involve players infiltrating the Mothership to blow it up.

However, these events will only take place sometime towards the end of the current season. Until then, gamers can complete the challenges and keep themselves ready for what is to come.

