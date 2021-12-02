Fortnite Piece Control Map Code: How to join and play

Fortnite Creative has become a great tool for players and the community to create their own maps, meet new players, and engage in different fun activities. These maps offer a different experience than the usual battle royale mode since they are purely intended for fun and entertainment. Currently, there are some innovative maps called Piece Control Maps in Fortnite Creative that players can join and engage in different activities solo or with other players.

There are several different types of Piece Control Map in Fortnite Creative and this article will talk about the best ones you can join and play.

Fortnite Piece Control Maps and their Codes

Currently, there are several different types of Piece Control Maps in Fortnite Creative, but the three best ones are Raider's Piece Control Map, Piece Control Freebuild Map, and Dons Piece Control Map.

How to join a Fortnite Piece Control Map?

To join a Fortnite Peace Control Map, players simply have to visit the creative section of Fortnite and enter the respective code for the map they want to join. If the Island Code is valid, then an Island will be displayed. Players must then click 'Play' to confirm the map and join it.

Raider's Piece Control Map Code

You can join the Raider's Piece Control Map by visiting the creative section of Fortnite and using the code 1997-0442-4892 to load the map. The map was created by a player with the user name RAIDER464 and you need to perform 16 different drills to master Piece Control mechanics. You can check out the video by the creator himself to get a better understanding of the map.

Piece Control Freebuild Map

The next one on this list is the Piece Control Freebuild Map, which was created by the player who made the previous map. Players can enter the Piece Control Freebuild Map by visiting the creative section of Fortnite and using the code 6277-3564-7805 to load the map. In this map, you need to build and edit through pre-placed and built structures.

Dons Piece Control Map

Finally, players can choose to join the Dons Piece Control Map. This map was created by a player called Donwozi_btw and gamers can hop into this map by going to the creative section of Fortnite and using the code 3612-1685-8799 to load the map.

