Fortnite player comes up with genius solution to move AFK teammate across the map

The Ripsaw Launcher is possibly the best weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 for more reasons than one. A recent viral Reddit post showed how the weapon is not only useful for shooting out sawblades, but can also be used in some creative ways. This time, a player proved that the launcher can also be used to move AFK teammates.

u/gurgy40motor recently posted a time-lapse clip on Reddit of them using the Ripsaw Launcher to move their AFK teammate halfway across the island. Often players lose their teammates to poor internet connections or urgent real life chores. Naturally, they would have to leave a man behind, who would ultimately succumb to the storm if they didn't come back in time.

Fortunately, this Reddit user came up with a creative way to literally move a teammate until they returned from being AFK. u/gurgy40motor used the melee feature of the Ripsaw Launcher to push their teammate forward, making sure that they remained safe from the storm, and eventually managed to win the game.

The multi-purpose Ripsaw Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

For the uninitiated, the Ripsaw Launcher was released in update v21.10 of Fortnite and was only available at the Chop Shop in Logjam Lumberyard initially. However, Epic Games made it available in chests and special loot after rolling out a hotfix soon after.

The weapon uses a special sawblade ammo that can be launched at enemies or structures, dealing penetrative damage. Interestingly, the Ripsaw Launcher can also be used as a melee weapon in addition to being a ranged weapon.

Surprisingly, the launcher ends up pushing players when used by teammates. Instead of dealing damage to teammates, the weapon can actually help move them forward if they are AFK. In the clip uploaded by u/gurgy40motor, users can see how effectively the Ripsaw Launcher can push players. Obviously, it is a painful and slow process to carry your teammates, but they can prove extremely useful in the last few circles.

Find Ripsaw Launchers in higher supply from June 28 at 9am ET to July 5 at 8:59am ET. In addition to their usual Chop Shop spawns, you can now get them from the ground, Chests, and Supply Drops in abundance for the week. #Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher Week!Find Ripsaw Launchers in higher supply from June 28 at 9am ET to July 5 at 8:59am ET. In addition to their usual Chop Shop spawns, you can now get them from the ground, Chests, and Supply Drops in abundance for the week. #Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher Week!Find Ripsaw Launchers in higher supply from June 28 at 9am ET to July 5 at 8:59am ET. In addition to their usual Chop Shop spawns, you can now get them from the ground, Chests, and Supply Drops in abundance for the week. https://t.co/NO5SrLocPG

Naturally, the next time a teammate goes AFK for a short time, players can hold the fire button down with the Ripsaw Launcher equipped to get them to safety. Players must keep in mind that this will only work effectively on flat surfaces, which is why players should avoid hills or water while moving their AFK teammates.

Ripsaw Launcher is the fastest way to farm materials in Fortnite

Another interesting use of the Ripsaw Launcher was recently discovered by players. The melee version of the weapon can also be used to farm materials. In fact, at times, it is even faster than using a pickaxe to chop down trees or break rocks.

A comparison between the times taken by the Ripsaw Launcher in Fortnite and a pickaxe shows how efficient the weapon is when it comes to farming materials. Besides being a useful weapon, it is also the fastest way to farm materials in the game, and it can even be used to move AFK players across the map.

The versatility of the Ripsaw Launcher makes it one of the most interesting weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. For some, it is a must-have item when filling up their inventory.

