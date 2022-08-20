Fortnite YouTuber discovers game-breaking method to farm materials faster

Building in Fortnite is still very relevant and having maximum materials is always an advantage. Farming materials is equally as important as collecting ammo or getting good guns. However, maxing out on materials might not be as easy as picking up floor loot. Fortunately, a YouTuber figured out a way to farm materials faster.

Traditionally, players use a pickaxe to farm materials. The fastest way to break a massive rock or cut down a tree is to strike at the weak spots. This does extra damage to the structures and inanimate objects that players can farm for materials. Players can also shoot them down to break them, but that takes much longer than a pickaxe.

Thankfully, the Ripsaw Launcher in Chapter 3 Season 3 is much faster than shooting or using the pickaxe to farm materials. YouTuber KobesMind recently uploaded a video to his YouTube Shorts channel showing how good the Ripsaw Launcher is for farming materials.

Ripsaw Launcher is the best way to farm materials in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Epic Games has added a new weapon to make the ongoing season much more interesting. Update v21.10 introduced the Ripsaw Launcher to the Battle Royale game, and it soon became a massive success.

The launcher can be used as a ranged weapon and a melee weapon. Given the amount of damage the Ripsaw Launcher does to structures, it is a great weapon to break down builds.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist



Find Ripsaw Launchers in higher supply from June 28 at 9am ET to July 5 at 8:59am ET. In addition to their usual Chop Shop spawns, you can now get them from the ground, Chests, and Supply Drops in abundance for the week.

Surprisingly, damaging players and structures aren't the only uses the Ripsaw Launcher has. KobesMind recently proved that it can also be used to farm materials in Fortnite faster than a pickaxe can. The launcher throws a projectile blade when players aim and fire it.

However, it works as a melee weapon when players hold down the fire button without releasing it. This means that they can damage structures without losing blades.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Rip through clutter with new Ripsaw tech and make a scene with the dazzling Firework Flare Gun and new Ripsaw Launcher!

KobesMind compared the different times it took to chop down trees with the pickaxe and launcher. In most cases, the launcher is a few milliseconds faster than the pickaxe. The pickaxe takes 3.5s to break down a tree with 600 HP when struck on the weak spots. However, the time taken by the Ripsaw Launcher to do the same varies from 2.6s to 4.9s.

Fastest ways to farm materials in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Clearly, the Ripsaw Launcher is faster than a pickaxe when it comes to chopping trees, mining stones, or breaking metal. However, there are several other ways that players can use to max out on materials in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. In fact, the Junk Rifts are a much faster way to max out on wood and even collect a lot of ammo.

Players can store Junk Rifts in tents and then hop into the game. Once they land somewhere safe, they can buy enough of the item to max out on materials. According to another YouTube Short by KobesMind, it takes around 17 Junk Rifts to max out on wood and get a decent amount of ammo and other materials in Fortnite.

Combined with the Ripsaw Launcher strategy, the Junk Rifts will ensure that players never have a dearth of materials in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 again.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta