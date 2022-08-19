Ninja opens up about the one Fortnite item that needs to go away

Tyler "Ninja" is one of the few Fortnite veterans out there. He started playing the game shortly after it was initially released and is still one of the most active streamers to play the game. Clearly, if there's one person who knows what's right or wrong with the game, it's Ninja.

In one of his recent streams, Ninja criticized one of the most annoying items in the ongoing meta. He feels that the Boogie Bomb is a nuisance and needs to go away as soon as possible. Tyler seemed frustrated every time he had to go up against someone with a Boogie Bomb before giving a final verdict on how he felt about the item.

"F*ck off, bro! Literally everyone has Boogie Bombs, dude!"

The Boogie Bomb was recently unvaulted after a huge demand from the Fortnite community. The item is extremely fun to use but was out of rotation for a very long time. Therefore, its return made a lot of players happy, many of whom were looking forward to using the item to troll enemies or find entertaining ways to get eliminations.

Ninja proves that the Boogie Bomb in Fortnite is broken

For the uninitiated, the Boogie Bomb was introduced in Season 2 and remained in the game until Chapter 2. Back then, the game wasn't as dynamic as it is right now, and with slight adjustments and changes in playstyle, it was possible to counter the annoying item. It continued to make brief appearances in the last few seasons before finally being unvaulted in Chapter 3 Season 3 update v20.30.

When thrown, players in the Boogie Bomb's radius start dancing for five seconds unless shot at. This puts them at a clear disadvantage since players become vulnerable while dancing and can easily be eliminated. In a recent YouTube video, Ninja complied moments from his Twitch stream to show how broken the Boogie Bomb is, especially in the Zero Build mode.

After dying to players with Boogie Bombs in Fortnite, Ninja decided to use the broken item himself. Combined with flawless movement and impeccable aim, the popular Twitch streamer became unkillable. He also used the item to force players out of vehicles and eliminate them easily.

"Has the Boogie Bomb been a bit too much to handle recently? Everyone is carrying them. Every fight is mostly a loss against a player with multiple Boogie Bombs! Do you think it's time for it to go?"

Ninja @Ninja "I need your help.... nvm" GOD I LOVE BOOGIE BOMBS "I need your help.... nvm" GOD I LOVE BOOGIE BOMBS https://t.co/WYs6uWVaB5

How to use the Boogie Bomb in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The Boogie Bomb is mostly considered to be a troll item, but it can also be used strategically to win difficult fights. The first thing to remember while using the item is that it is not that efficient at close range. While it might make enemies dance, there is a huge possibility that players get caught in the radius and start dancing as well.

Boogie Bombs in Fortnite can also be used to flush out enemies camping inside bushes, behind trees, or driving around in cars. Players can also throw the item from far away and reach their enemies within five seconds using tactical sprints and slides.

