Fortnite: How to make opponents dance with Boogie Bombs

Boogie Bombs are back in Fortnite Battle Royale, and players will have to make their opponents dance with them in Week 8 of Chapter 3 Season 3. Epic Games has released a new set of weekly challenges, allowing players to level up their Battle Pass quickly.

There are nine weekly challenges and each challenge rewards players with 15,000 XP. In total, players will receive 135,000 XP by completing the entire set of weekly challenges.

Pick up the unvaulted Boogie Bomb! 🪩 Your new rave-mate:Pick up the unvaulted Boogie Bomb! 🪩 Your new rave-mate:Pick up the unvaulted Boogie Bomb! 🪩💃 https://t.co/XfLfqVHxbS

This article will explain how to make opponents dance with Boogie Bombs and complete the new challenge without much effort. Considering that this is one of the easiest challenges in the current Fortnite season, you should have no trouble finishing it.

Fortnite players need to make opponents dance with Boogie Bombs to get extra XP

Epic Games unvaulted Boogie Bombs with the v21.30 update released on July 18. This item is very useful for both attacking opponents and defending against them as it forces players to get into a dancing animation.

The bomb is very effective for those who want to score quick eliminations on their enemies, and it's especially great for players who can consistently hit headshots with a shotgun. To eliminate an enemy easily, all you have to do is make them dance and then fire a quick shot at their head.

To make opponents dance with Boogie Bombs in Chapter 3 Season 3, all you have to do is obtain the item from one of the many loot sources. Considering that the bomb is available from both chests and floor loot, you will have to first look for it.

Once you have the bomb in your inventory, you simply want to throw it at an enemy. Keep in mind that you don't have to hit the enemy hitbox, it's simply enough to throw the bomb at the enemy's feet. If you do it correctly, the enemy will begin dancing, and you will receive 15,000 XP.

If you struggle to finish this challenge, join a Team Rumble match and throw it at enemies. Furthermore, some players have reported completing the challenge by making an NPC dance, so you can try this method if you have extra Boogie Bombs in your inventory!

History of the popular item

Boogie Bombs were first added to Fortnite Battle Royale in Chapter 1 Season 2. It was one of the first bigger additions to the game, and players loved using it. However, the truth is that they were very overpowered as players would be forced to dance for 10 seconds.

The original bomb made players dance even after they got damaged by an enemy, which made it extremely valuable. Furthermore, it was an Uncommon (Green) item, so it was widespread.

Later on, Epic Games nerfed the item by decreasing the animation duration to five seconds. Additionally, the developer decreased its rarity to Rare (Blue).

Boogie Bomb was included in the two voting battles as well. This happened for the first time in Chapter 2 Season 8, as players could pick between it and the Combat Shotgun. The Shotgun ended up getting the majority of the players' votes.

The second time, the bomb lost a donation battle to the Rift-to-Go. This took place in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. It is finally back for the summer event in Season 3, but it may be vaulted as soon as it ends.

