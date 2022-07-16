Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: 8 things players wish to see

Epic Games has released numerous collaborations with Fortnite Battle Royale so far. These partnerships are what make the video game even more special and popular as they allow players to play with different characters.

Fortnite is the only title where users can have popular icons like LeBron James and Bruno Mars on the same team. There are also popular comic books and anime characters, such as Naruto, Batman, Iron Man, and others.

Even though some loopers dislike collaborations, the truth is that they drastically benefit the video game.

In a recent Reddit post, Fortnite gamers commented about the things they would like to see in the game. The post received hundreds of comments as fans shared their wishlist regarding the new content they would like to see. Many comments were about potential collaborations.

Fortnite players would love to see these new things come to the video game

8) Sub-Zero

Adding Mortal Kombat characters to Fortnite would be a fantastic idea (Image via Midway Games)

Sub-Zero is one of the most popular characters in the Mortal Kombat franchise. His design is impressive, and he could be turned into a fantastic Fortnite Battle Royale skin.

The character is well known for his ability to control ice in many different forms, which is why Epic could potentially give him a built-in emote or a matching back bling.

Unfortunately, Mortal Kombat is very brutal, so the developer may not collaborate with the franchise. However, if this does happen, there is no doubt that these skins will sell like hotcakes.

7) Captain Jack Sparrow

HeyitsmeUzi⚡⛏️ @HeyitsmeUzi 🏴 @FortniteGame You can see Jack's little boat at Logjam Lotus it has his telescope & bucket from Pirates of the Caribbean. Will we see Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow in Fortnite. @FortniteGame You can see Jack's little boat at Logjam Lotus it has his telescope & bucket from Pirates of the Caribbean. Will we see Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow in Fortnite. 👀 🏴 https://t.co/GLPhWOmqSr

Reddit users would love to see Epic add Captain Jack Sparrow to the popular video game. Fortunately, this may happen soon.

Johnny Depp, an actor who plays the famous pirate, was recently hired to make another film in the franchise. Furthermore, Epic added what looks like Jack Sparrow's boat at Logjam Lotus.

There is a chance that the popular Pirates of the Caribbean character will come to Fortnite Battle Royale at some point. If that is indeed Jack Sparrow's boat, he will almost certainly be released into the game.

6) Ratchet & Clank

Ratchet & Clank would be a great addition to the battle royale video game (Image via Sony Entertainment)

Ratchet & Clank is a series of video games released exclusively on PlayStation consoles. The series' first title was released for PlayStation 2 in 2002, while its latest release took place in June 2021.

The franchise has many older and younger fans, so adding it to Fortnite would be a fantastic idea.

One Reddit user how he would love to see a Ratchet skin with a Clank back bling, and there is no doubt that this would be a fantastic combination!

5) Petter Griffin

Patrick Nestor III @PattyNest I’m still hoping for a Peter Griffin skin in Fortnite. Don’t let me down Epic Games! I’m still hoping for a Peter Griffin skin in Fortnite. Don’t let me down Epic Games! https://t.co/xFvF8WlxUC

Peter Griffin is one of the most popular cartoon characters. He plays the primary role in Family Guy and has been teased as an upcoming Fortnite skin.

In Chapter 2, Epic added several files to the game data, which implied that the popular character would be released to the video game. Unfortunately, that hasn't happened yet.

Petter Griffin would be another perfect choice for the video game. He is a funny character who could potentially have numerous emotes that would either be bundled with him or released separately into the Item Shop.

4) Doom Slayer

Doom Slayer's skin in Fortnite would be amazing (Image via id Software)

Doom Slayer is one of the most popular characters in video gaming history. His first appearance came in 1993; ever since then, he's been getting millions of fans worldwide.

The character has been featured in both video games and movies, which has made him popular among different audiences. The most recent release of the video game took place in March 2020.

Unfortunately, like Mortal Kombat, Doom is very violent, so Epic may not collaborate with the franchise. Despite this, fans still hope that the popular character will come to the video game at some point.

3) Walter White

StuctureX @stucture_x @iFireMonkey Day 1000 asking epic to put Walter White in fortnite @iFireMonkey Day 1000 asking epic to put Walter White in fortnite https://t.co/WDXbEPewrB

Walter White is the main character in Breaking Bad. The show ran for a few years and gained many fans worldwide. While it's debatable whether he would fit the BR theme, lots of users want him to come into the game.

Shortly after Chapter 3 Season 3 was released, there was a video that showed an audio tape that Walter White supposedly recorded. Many loopers believed this was true, but it turns out it was just a hoax.

Like a few other characters on this list, Walter White may never be released to the game. After all, he is an expert at making crystal meth, which makes him famous. Crystal meth and Fortnite aren't exactly the best possible combination!

2) The Punisher

Many Fortnite players would love to have The Punisher's skin (Image via Netflix)

The Punisher is a popular antihero who has appeared in Marvel comics. The character is a vigilante who uses different tactics in his fight against crime. His first appearance occurred in 1974, and he's also been very popular over the past decade.

In 2017, Netflix released The Punisher TV series, making the character popular among a wider audience. Jon Bernthal played the antihero, and his portrayal is what made the show quite successful.

The Punisher's methods are very violent as well, but there is no doubt that his skin would be an incredible addition to Fortnite Battle Royale.

1) Save the World characters

Save the World has many amazing characters (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite: Save the World is a PvE mode of the popular title where gamers build structures and fight against zombies. It has many unique heroes who can be used as skins in the battle royale mode.

Penny was one of the skins exclusive to the Save the World mode, and her release to the Item Shop was fantastic. She has a unique player model and body type, which was new for BR users.

If readers haven't played this game mode yet, they can try it by subscribing to Fortnite Crew this month. The July 2022 pack gives loopers a unique skin, 1,000 V-Bucks, a Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass, and access to Save the World.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

