Where to get the Ripsaw Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

One of the most exciting weapons from the official Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 gameplay trailer is finally here. When the trailer was released, fans couldn't help but notice the disc launcher that appeared in it and how much fun it looked to use it in a match. However, the community was severely disappointed when the weapon did not arrive in the game on the first day of the new season.

Fortunately, the Ripsaw Launcher has finally arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. The much-awaited weapon is Epic Games' latest innovation for the Battle Royale game, and unlike other weapons and explosives in the game, this weapon fires a blade that shreds through anything in its way. Therefore, once the servers are back online, every player will want to get their hands on the Ripsaw Launcher.

For now, the Ripsaw Launcher has been spotted in only one location on the entire map. This means that players will have to make sure that they find it before others do. However, the race to get to the all-new weapon will certainly be worth it, given its enjoyable gameplay, especially in the classic build mode.

Step-by-step guide to finding the Ripsaw Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The Ripsaw Launcher has been all the craze on the island since it finally arrived in the game. Players had to wait for over two weeks ever since they first saw the unique weapon in the official trailers. Therefore, they wouldn't want to wait any longer to try out this absolute beast that can easily wreak havoc around the island.

Since the Ripsaw Launcher is only available in one location, for now, players will have to land there and fight for the weapon. The following steps will make it easy for players to get the Ripsaw Launcher before anyone else does:

Mark the factory north of Logjam Lumberyard as soon as you enter the Battle Bus. Land at the factory and rush inside. Spot the Ripsaw Launcher hung on the wall of the factory. Equip the launcher and gather other weapons just in case there are other players around you.

Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher stats and other details

Fortnite update v21.10 finally introduced the Ripsaw Launcher, and players could not be happier. It is the perfect weapon to shred through builds and reveal enemies hiding behind structures. While the Ripsaw Launcher might not be the right option to deal direct damage, it can certainly be combined with other weapons to make interesting plays in the game.

The launcher shoots a blade that can go through multiple builds, dealing 25 damage each. It continues to move for 10 seconds, after which it stops. The blade also deals 60 damage to players and 100 damage to vehicles, with a reload time of 3.5s.

HYPEX @HYPEX Ripsaw Launcher is available at the factory north of Logjam, it shoots a blade which goes through builds slowly for 10 seconds when fully charged, does 25 damage to buildings, 60 to players & 100 to vehicles, very fast. And reload time is 3 seconds and half! Ripsaw Launcher is available at the factory north of Logjam, it shoots a blade which goes through builds slowly for 10 seconds when fully charged, does 25 damage to buildings, 60 to players & 100 to vehicles, very fast. And reload time is 3 seconds and half! https://t.co/gNIxbcqOhp

For now, there are only four Ripsaw Launchers on the entire island. All of these come with 12 blades, and no additional ammo is available. Therefore, players should use the Ripsaw Launcher wisely. We might see some really cool plays in the future as players slowly start to get used to the brand new weapon.

