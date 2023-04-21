Fortnite player creates GTA Vice City themed map in creative with unbelievable details

Fortnite players can now play a game similar to Grand Theft Auto within the Creative mode. The map is called Crime City and was recently upgraded with Unreal Editor, also known as Creative 2.0. What makes this map so unique is the attention to detail. Its creator, RajanPlaysGames, has added many features that allow players to have a lot of fun. One can now perform heists, rob ATMs, eliminate other players, buy properties, and much more.

Not only is this map very creative, but it's also popular. There are hundreds of concurrent players in it at any given moment, which is quite impressive.

Fortnite's own version of Grand Theft Auto looks amazing

The recreation of Vinewood from Grand Theft Auto series (Image via Epic Games)

Crime City is an open-world persistent Fortnite Creative map that features up to 48 players per lobby. The map is very popular, which is why most of the lobbies are completely full.

As soon as players join the lobby, they will be able to go through a simple tutorial that explains the basics of the GTA-themed map. In addition, they will receive a pistol after completing the tutorial, which will help them get started.

The map features numerous elements from the Grand Theft Auto series, from PvP combat to heists and robberies. In addition to this, the map creator releases frequent updates for it, making sure that the map stays fun and popular.

Fortnite enthusiasts can purchase supercars for $5,000 and show off their style. It's possible to make money by eliminating other players, robbing stores, doing missions, heists, and more.

The Fortnite map also has properties that can be bought and used as safe houses. Besides these objects, there are many other landmarks on the map. For example, there is an airport, a clothing store, and a bank.

Money can be earned by robbing stores or ATMs, among many other ways (Image via Epic Games)

Just like Fortnite Battle Royale, Crime City receives weekly updates. Some of these updates are massive and bring big changes to the map, such as a giant meteor or Kevin the Cube.

There are some problems with the map, and many aren't too happy with spawn killing. However, it's still a lot of fun, so it's no surprise that the all-time peak is 7,193 players, making it one of the most popular Creative maps.

To try out the map, open the game mode selection menu and go to the Island Code type. Here, you need to enter 3275-5218-3618 as the map code, and you'll get started. Make sure that your matchmaking is public, or you won't be able to see other players.

