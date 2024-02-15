Fortnite player demonstrates perfect use of the Lock-On Pistol, community left in awe

Fortnite's library of weapons and items is vast, with the game constantly introducing and reintroducing stuff into the loot pool to keep the game dynamic. In a new Reddit clip shared by u/nflfan32, the original poster showcased the perfect use of the Lock On Pistol in a masterful display of cunning and understanding of the title's intricate mechanics.

The Lock On Pistol, first introduced in Chapter 4 Season 2, was a contentious addition to Fortnite. While its lock-on capabilities were balanced by the fire rate being limited to four bullet bursts, the weapon was increasingly efficient in the Zero Build game modes, allowing players to mow down defenseless enemies.

This is perfectly captured in the Reddit clip shared by u/nflfan32, who took advantage of the Lock On Pistol's precision to its fullest.

Fortnite community loves the Lock On Pistol

In the Reddit clip, u/nflfan32 can be seen in a solo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, donning the Fortnite Scuba Crystal skin and engaging in an intense 1v1 situation against an enemy. With the safe zone shrinking and taking the last two remaining players to an open field with tall grass, u/nflfan32 decided to use the setting to their advantage when they spotted their adversary.

u/nflfan32 made the tactical decision to crouch and utilize the Lock-On Pistol to inflict damage on the enemy. The Lock-On Pistol proved to be the best choice for this scenario, as the player was able to crouch and conceal themselves in the grass, not allowing the enemy to be aware of their exact location.

As u/nflfan32 tap-fired the Lock-On Pistol, they were able to deal consistent damage to the enemy. Despite the player being surrounded by tall grass, the weapon was still able to scan for the enemy and lock on to them, giving the Reditor a significant advantage as it gave them an extra layer of stealth.

As u/nflfan32 stayed focused, they were able to swiftly eliminate the enemy, earning them the Victory Royale, which they punctuated with the Surfin' Bird emote.

The Reddit community was left with a lot to admire upon witnessing u/nflfan32's remarkable use of the Lock-On Pistol. Some even went as far as to say the weapon is the best pistol in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

The Fortnite community continues to display remarkable uses of the many weapons in the game. u/nflfan32's demonstration of the Lock-On Pistol's capabilities perfectly highlights how every weapon can have a practical application in the right situation.

