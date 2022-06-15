Fortnite player discovers unlimited XP Glitch map in Chapter 3 Season 3

The XP nerf in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has upset several players who don't want to spend hours grinding the game to level up. Even with all the challenges and milestones, it will take players weeks to complete the entire Battle Pass. Naturally, everyone is looking for a shortcut to level up fast, including buying tiers and XP glitches.

Thankfully, players have been discovering several Creative mode maps with XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. The unlimited XP from these maps is currently the best way to level up fast amidst the XP nerf in the ongoing season. YouTuber GKI recently came across two new maps that offer such unlimited XP to players.

In a few simple steps, players can earn massive amounts of XP simply by staying AFK in these Creative mode maps. All those players who were thinking about buying tiers can now save their money. XP from Creative mode will be enough for players to cruise through some tiers and be closer to the tier 100 Darth Vader skin.

Creative map codes for unlimited XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

In a recent video, YouTuber GKI shared the codes for two different creative maps. In both of these maps, players can head towards a glitched area and perform an emote to start earning unlimited XP. Following are the map codes with XP glitches:

1) 9755-3908-8629

This is one of the latest maps in Creative mode to have an XP glitch. Players who exploit the glitch in the next few hours will earn hundreds of thousands of XP.

Interact with the XP shop button in the northeast corner of the map. Go towards the room with the Tomatoes on your right. Hop on the box on the northwest corner and jump on the ledge on the wall. Perform an emote to start getting unlimited XP.

Thepogi07 @Thepogi07 i feel like fortnite is always keeping track of gki if he posts a new video for xp maps cause like after 20 seconds the xp map just doesnt work i feel like fortnite is always keeping track of gki if he posts a new video for xp maps cause like after 20 seconds the xp map just doesnt work

2) 2746-5421-3497

Just in case the first map doesn't give XP, players can try out another Creative map with XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. This map might grant a lesser amount of XP, but it still will be more than enough to go around the XP nerf in the ongoing season.

Climb on top of the vault to your right. Build a floor behind the vault adjacent to the floor of the vault. Perform an emote here and start earning unlimited AFK XP.

How long will it take for players to reach level 100 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Several players have noticed that the ongoing season is exceptionally slow. Epic Games seriously nerfed the XP system, forcing players to grind much more for the same progress. The XP required per level has been increased from 75,000 to 80,000. At the same time, the XP awarded by completing Weekly Quests was reduced from 20,000 to 15,000.

HEATHER 𖤐 HAS PLAYED THE QUARRY @S0ULGUARDED DOES ANYONE KNOW A GOOD XP GLITCH ON FORTNITE... DOES ANYONE KNOW A GOOD XP GLITCH ON FORTNITE... https://t.co/uMHsl6gpWH

Loopers now require 7,92,000 XP to reach level 100 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Even with the XP glitches, it will take players weeks to reach the milestone. Clearly, players will have to wait for the Darth Vader skin unless they buy tiers. However, players can still be on the lookout for any future XP glitches to make their work easier.

